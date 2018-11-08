‘Overwatch’: Ashe Is A Renegade With A Past Worth Learning In This Origin Video

The team at Blizzard revealed Overwatch’s latest hero during BlizzCon 2018 and fans of the FPS got an even closer look at McCree through her eyes. A member of the Deadlock gang, Ashe isn’t a female version of McCree, she definitely stands on her own and a look into her past gives us a glimpse as to why.

She’s ruthless, she’s calculated, and she’s a highly respected figure in the criminal underbelly. According to Blizzard, “Born into a wealthy family, Ashe grew up surrounded by privilege. Her parents were highly sought-after business consultants and coaches for powerful CEOs around the world. Though her parents paid little attention to her (mostly leaving her in the care of the family’s omnic butler, Bob), they ensured that Ashe had every opportunity to succeed. But a chance meeting with a local ruffian, named Jesse McCree, and an impromptu string of crimes committed together opened her eyes to her true calling. The satisfaction of outwitting her targets and the thrill of getting away with it set her on the outlaw path.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

She quickly showed off her true colors and what she has to offer with her time in the Deadlock Gang. The studio continued, “Ashe started to make a name for herself with bigger and more extravagant heists. The Deadlock Gang’s rapid rise to prominence put them at odds with the other criminal organizations in the American Southwest; the encounters often became violent. After years of skirmishes and bloodshed, Ashe called the heads of the major groups together.”

Though we saw her abilities in McCree’s ‘Reunion’ video, she’s much more than just a gun-toting gang member. She’s the brains, she’s the cunning, and she will make you regret betraying her.

“Ashe saw the potential to grow the influence of all. She used what she’d learned from her parents’ business to bring order to these groups. Her proposal was that the gangs could work together (or at least, not work against each other). Her principles: keep your word, don’t work with the law, respect each other’s territory, and always punish betrayal.

“No longer having to focus her energies on squabbles with the other gangs, Ashe is now writing her name across the American Southwest with a string of audacious heists and operations that has put her at top of the authorities’ most-wanted lists and cemented her legacy as an outlaw legend.”

Interested in trying out the character for yourself? Ashe is currently available right now in the Overwatch PTR servers.