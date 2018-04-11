Watch: Overwatch Retribution Gameplay and First Impressions

The Retribution event is now live in the world of Overwatch and though we’ve covered the new skins and what the event actually is, I did decided to record a little gameplay action and discuss first impressions, how it compares to last year’s event, and what’s up with that highly coveted story mode?!

Bear with the first part of the video’s narration, was having a few technical difficulties but it slides into the opening sequence of the animation where we see Reaper, Moira, Genji, and McCree all on a mission together before it all went downhill. This moment was critical to the events of Blackwatch that decided to fight the threat of Talon on their own terms and how they splintered off from the original Overwatch operative.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Once the match actually starts is when the true narration begins and first impressions are dove into head first alongside single-player mode speculation, how Blizzard handles loot boxes, and how much better Retribution is when comparing it to last year’s Brawl.

Overwatch may seem like an overly simplistic shooter, but don’t let the first-glance fool you. Blizzard’s highly beloved FPS is rife with lore and characters that mean something. The team behind the hit title have done a fantastic job of fleshing out that hidden history through intriguing animated shorts and a free comic series thus far and they are showing no signs of slowing down. In the video above, I even touch on the comics and shorts and discuss just how important they are, and how they are absolutely vital to this FPS’ success.

Overall, Retribution was a hit for me. Unlike last year’s Uprising Brawl, Retribution didn’t feel static and the dialogue between the four heroes created a lot of building tension and sense of urgency. The heroes chosen also provide a very balanced team that was even to maneuver around, despite me (Lucio/Reinhardt main here) having never played Genji before.

The story animation both before and after the match ends is so crucial to the archives and how broken the Blackwatch spin-off sector became. This was a paramount moment in Overwatch’s lore and it’s something that impacts almost every character relation on the roster currently. It was also fascinating to see the tensions rise between McCree and Reaper (Reyes), because both of them have had quite the telling voice line interactions in the past.

If you’re interested in learning about why I think single-player won’t be happening anytime soon, that discussion begins around the 12 minute mark of the video explaining appeal, cutting off their marketing circulation, and how Kaplan and the crew responded to fan-creations in the past!

Overwatch is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC, alongside the epic new Retribution event. Sound off with your own thoughts on the event in the comment section below and tell us what you think!