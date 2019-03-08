‘Overwatch’: Torbjorn and Brigitte Reunited Again With This Hilarious Cosplay Set

Overwatch’s hero roster is much more than it seems at first glance. There are hidden connections, tragic backstories, and a whole lot of pain that led up to being introduced in Blizzard’s hit FPS. But it’s not all bad and this cosplay brings a more light-hearted connection to life in the best way possible. Brigitte and Torbjorn are reunited and it feels so good!

The cosplayer bringing their Torbjorn to life goes by the name ‘Gwendaddelt‘ and they are joined by Brigitte cosplayer ‘SinnamonMuffin‘. Captioned, “Remember, pumkin, just hit ’em in their face. Now go, make yer family proud” this cosplay absolutely nails that father/daughter love.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But wait, there’s more:

It’s too precious, too pure, and exactly what the cosplay community is all about! Want to see even more of their epic adventures? Check them out over on Instgram as well as costumer ‘Bakkacosplay‘!

Overwatch is now available for Xbox One, PS4, and PC players.

Sound off in the comments below with your thoughts on this amazing cosplay, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy! It’s also my last day at ComicBook to move on to new adventures, feel free to join me!