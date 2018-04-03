Overwatch Developer Update Video Teases Big Lore Changes and a Few Surprises During ‘Uprising’

A recent developer update with Overwatch’s Jeff Kaplan and Tim Ford confirmed what we already knew but are excited about anyway: the return of the Uprising event. But what we didn’t know was how it would differ from last year and now we’ve got an inside look at what’s new.

“Some of you who paid really close attention last year to the loot box, you’ll notice that it used to say ‘Archives’ on that loot box. The idea there is that there are all of these cool past moments in Overwatch history. By going into the archives, we can relive those, and Uprising was just one of those events.”

Basically what that breaks down to is that there will be more parts of the event that will build up to paint a broader lore picture. We also know that though the original loot box goodies will be included during this year’s event, there will be new gear to earn as well for those that had already claimed their earned goods back in 2017.

This is the latest event since the Chinese Lunar Year festivities went down in February with the ever popular Capture the Flag mode and unique gear to earn. We’re not sure exactly what new loot will be featured, but in true Blizzard fashion – that info will “unlock” on April 10th. One thing is for sure, we’re excited about all the the content that Kaplan promised to make this event even better than it was last year.

The skins for the Uprising event last year were pretty sweet, I was definitely partial to the Mercy loot. That being said, it was pretty basic given that it was before the events of present-day Overwatch. I’d love to see something completely different than the proposed skins, though if they are keeping true to lore, that might not be likely. We’ll just have to see when the “declassified” info comes available in the second week of April! We also know they have a “special” announcement planned for this Wednesday during an Overwatch League broadcast, so stay tuned!

Overwatch is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC!