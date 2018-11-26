‘Phoenix Wright’ Getting an Awesome Statue From First 4 Figures

We have a feeling that Phoenix Wright fans won't be making any sort of "Objection!" when it comes to adding First 4 Figures' latest offering to their collection.

The company has offered up a new statue for pre-order based on Phoenix's appearance in Dual Destinies, and it's one that fans won't want to miss. Here's the official description from the company:

"First 4 Figures is proud to present the highly anticipated Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney - Dual Destinies - Phoenix Wright statue.

Accused of stealing his classmate's lunch money back in the fourth grade, Phoenix Wright was inspired to become an attorney by a classmate (and son of a then renowned defense attorney) who came to his defense. Now, under the tutelage of Mia Fey of Fey & Co. Law Offices, the once easy-going Ace Attorney has become a confident and well-respected man of justice protecting the innocent. Though, his career ahead may take a turn for the worse as he faces personal and legal trials in and out of the courtroom.

In Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney - Dual Destinies, it is up to Mr. Wright and his new team of lawyers to restore the public's trust and confidence in the courts, as their legal system has been tainted by corruption and malpractice from both sides of the coin."

There are three different statues available, with details listed below.

Standard Edition ($229):

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney - Dual Destinies - Phoenix Wright RESIN statue

Highly detailed base capturing the theme and style from the courtroom in Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney - Dual Destinies

Authentication Card

Exclusive Edition ($229):

Highly detailed base capturing the theme and style from the courtroom in Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney - Dual Destinies

Statue comes with TWO interchangeable head sculpts - Normal and the iconic Shouting face

Definitive Edition ($299):

Additional large base featuring the defense bench

TWO acrylic speech bubbles, "OBJECTION!" and "TAKE THAT!" from the game

Pre-orders for statues will be taken on the official First 4 Figures page in four days' time, on November 30. The statue will be limited to 1,000 units, so if you want to get your hands on one, we suggest getting your pre-orders in. But be patient -- it's not set to ship until Q4 2019.

You can check out the awesomeness of this statue in the pictures and video above. "Take that!" Phoenix Wright fans!