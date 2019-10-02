PlayStation 4 Controllers Can Now Be Used With Apple Devices

Anyone who has both a PlayStation 4 and an Apple device can bring those platforms closer together than ever before now that PlayStation controllers are compatible with iPhones and other devices. Whether it’s because you’re streaming a PlayStation 4 game to an Apple device or checking out the new Apple Arcade subscription service, you can now sync up your controller to Apple’s devices to play a ton of different games.

Talks about PlayStation and Xbox controllers getting support for Apple devices were had earlier in the year when it was announced for Apple TV, one of the devices which supports the new Apple Arcade subscription. Now that the latest updates for Apple’s devices have granted the ability to use a PlayStation 4 controller with them, PlayStation shared a walkthrough for how you can start connecting your device and the PlayStation peripheral.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To get started, all you need is a PlayStation 4 controller, an Apple device which has been updated to at least the iOS 13, iPad OS, tv OS 13, or the macOS Catalina that’s coming in October, and a PlayStation 4 console. If you want to play a PlayStation 4 game on an Apple device, the process is simple enough. Get the PS4 Remote Play app from the App Store on the device that you want to stream to and then connect your controller to the device by following the instructions below.

Make sure the light bar on the controller is off. If the light bar is on, press the PS button until it turns off. If a USB cable is connected to the controller, disconnect it. While pressing and holding the Share button, press and hold the PS button until the light bar flashes. Enable Bluetooth on your device, and then select the controller from the list of Bluetooth devices. When pairing is complete, the light bar turns a solid color.

By following these instructions, you’ll be able to stream your PlayStation 4 games right to your Apple devices to play them there. Playing God of War on a small iPhone screen might not be the most optimal way to play, but the opportunity to connect the two types of devices create some interesting and at times convenient opportunities.

Once your PlayStation 4 controller is connected, you’ll be able to play Apple Arcade games if you’re a subscriber and if the game you’ve chosen does indeed support the use of a controller.

For any remaining questions you may have about the compatibility between PlayStation and Apple devices, you can check out PlayStation’s post here.