Save 20% On a 1-Year PlayStation Plus Subscription

We probably won’t see a PlayStation Plus 12-month subscription hit the $40 minimum until the holidays at best, but $47.99 is still a fantastic deal at 20% off the standard price, and you can get that deal right now if you hurry. At the time of writing, eBay has sold through 98% of the memberships at this discounted rate, so time is of the essence.

If you need to top up your PlayStation Plus membership, now is the time to do it because the price could shoot back up to $60 at any moment. Once purchased, eBay will send you a physical card with free shipping. For the uninitiated, here are some of the benefits of a PlayStation Plus subscription:

Play Online with Friends:

PlayStation Plus connects you with the best online community of gamers. So, team up or compete with your friends in all your favorite PS4 multiplayer games!

Get Free Games

PlayStation Plus expands your gaming horizons with a growing collection of games included with your membership. From action-adventure to shooters, you’ll always have something great to play.

Get Exclusive Deals and Discounts

As a member of PlayStation Plus, you’ll get exclusive benefits on PlayStation Store. This includes member-only sales and deeper discounts on some of the biggest and best games available – as much as 80% off!

