Someone Combined Pokemon and Game of Thrones and It’s Amazing

A talented animator has combined two of our favorite things: Pokemon and Game of Thrones.

Cash Sonny recently uploaded the first episode of Pokemon Ice and Fire, a new series that retells recent events of the popular HBO series Game of Thrones with the Pokemon universe. Designed in a classic retro 8-bit style, the new YouTube series re-frames the world of Westeros in a Pokemon context.

In the first episode, Jon Snow lays down a basic summary of the premise. White Walkers have a powerful horde of Ice-Type Pokemon north of the Wall and they’re descending on Westeros. Snow orders every available Northerner to go out into the field to hunt for Valyrian Steel-Type Pokemon and then goes off to meet the Dragon Queen Daenerys – because she has three powerful Charizard.

Meanwhile, Daenerys and her fleet is slowly making its way across the Narrow Sea, in part because they keep getting stopped by wild Pokemon encounter. After Daenerys gets frustrated by the fleet’s lack of Repels, she simply orders one of her Charizard to Fly her to Westeros, much to Tyrion’s dismay.

Of course, if the world of Pokemon Ice and Fire is anything like the actual Pokemon universe, than Westeros probably doesn’t have much to worry about. Ice-Type Pokemon are considered to be one of the weakest types of Pokemon, in part because of their weaknesses to Fire, Steel, Rock, and Fighting-Type Pokemon. While Ice-Type attacks are super effective against Dragon-Type Pokemon, Daenerys shouldn’t be too worried since her Charizard are Fire/Flying-Type Pokemon…which means they only do normal damage. It might take more than an ice spear to down one of Daenerys’s Pokemon!

As of right now, there’s only one episode of Pokemon Ice and Fire, but Sonny promises more to come if viewers like his video. Personally, we can’t wait to see what sort of Pokemon the Lannisters and Greyjoys will wield in the series. Will the Lannisters use Pyroar in battle? Do the Greyjoys just have a bunch of Tentacruel? And what about minor characters like Samwell Tarly?

You can check out the video above and see Sonny’s other YouTube videos here.