New Pokemon Plush Recreates Magikarp’s Flopping in Best Possible Way

Wicked Cool Toys has released a new Pokemon plush that recreates everyone’s favorite useless Pokemon in the best possible way. The toy maker, which obtained the license to make Pokemon toys last year, released a new 10 inch “Flopping Magikarp” plush that bounces and wriggles around when touched. When Flopping Magikarp is given a squeeze, the Pokemon plush actually jumps and shakes around as if it were really a fish out of water, mimicking the Pokemon’s only real abilities. The plush comes with a small motor inside of it, which causes it to shake violently around for about 10 seconds.

While it might seem cruel to watch a Magikarp flop around uselessly out of water, the Pokemon franchise has really emphasized Magikarp’s ability to jump and flop in recent years. The Pokemon was even the star of its very own mobile game – Pokemon: Magikarp Jump – in which you trained Magikarp to jump higher than other Magikarp. In that game, players not only pushed Magikarp to the limits, they also occasionally watched as one of Magikarp’s many, many predators scooped up their Magikarp, presumably to eat it.

Wicked Cool Toys has released a ton of Pokemon plushes over the last year, many of which were inspired by the recent Pokemon: Detective Pikachu movie. Thanks to Wicked Cool Toys, you can also obtain plush versions of Pokemon like Ditto, Growlithe, or Mr. Mime….because everyone wants a creepy clown Pokemon sitting on their bed. These plushes, including the Magikarp, are extremely soft and are perfect for cuddling….although you might want to make sure that Magikarp’s flopping motor is turned off first.

The Flopping Magikarp plush is now available on Amazon and other retailers for $29.99.