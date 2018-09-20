Funko Teasing New Pokemon Pop! Figures

Several popular classic Pokemon could soon be turned into Funko Pop! figures.

A Redditor recently posted an image that appeared to list several new Pokemon Funko Pop! figures on an ordering page. The new figures include original Starter Pokemon Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle, along with Meowth and Mewtwo. There’s also a mysterious “M(Chase)” figure that could relate to either Mewtwo or Mew listed in the photo.

No release dates or prices were mentioned in the photo.

Funko obtained the license to make Pop! figures of Pokemon earlier this year, and released a Pikachu Pop! figure that was exclusive to Target. Funko stressed that they planned to take the release of future Pokemon figures slowly, even though there’s over 800 different Pokemon and countless anime figures to choose from.

The new figures could be timed to the release of Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee!, the new Nintendo Switch games that are set in the Kanto region originally explored in the first Pokemon games. Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, and Meowth will all be available to find and capture in those games.

It’s also possible that the “M(Chase)” figure could be Mewtwo in its unique mechanical suit, which is how the Pokemon first appeared in the Pokemon anime and its subsequent Pokemon the Movie appearance. While the reference seems specific, that Pop! would probably be popular among fans who still tear up when remembering the first movie.

We knew that Funko wouldn’t be able to resist making more Pokemon Pop! figures for long. The only question now is whether the figures will be out in time for the upcoming holiday season, or if we’ll have to wait until 2019 to get our hands on these Pops!