Pokemon Go Adds Special Field Research Task for Community Day

Pokemon Go has a special mission just for today’s Community Day.

Any Pokemon Go player who spins a PokeStop during today’s Community Day mini-event and has a Research slot open will receive an easy to complete task: catch 3 Mareep.

This is the first time that Pokemon Go has added a Field Research task since the feature was introduced last month and is a sign that Pokemon Go plans to add new Field Research tasks for players to take advantage of during future events.

Mareep are generally uncommon Pokemon, but the sheep-like Pokemon will appear in mass quantities as part of today’s Community Day event. Community Days are a monthly event in which a specific Pokemon spawns in much greater quantities and comes with a special move. When Mareep is fully evolved into Ampharos during the event, it will learn the Dragon-Type move Dragon Pulse.

This month’s event will also give players a chance to quickly hatch eggs. Egg distances will be decreased by 75% – but only for eggs that are put in incubators after the event begins. Please note that this month’s bonus won’t affect any egg that was already inside a Egg Incubator before the event began…so hopefully you didn’t stick any 10 KM eggs in incubators yesterday!

Players can also take advantage of the ongoing Kanto Week event’s bonuses to stock up on candies and quickly evolve Ampharos. Players usually have to catch 18 Mareep (with a Pinap Berry bonus) in order to stockpile enough Candies to evolve one into Ampharos, but players will only need to catch 9 Mareep thanks to the double candy bonus.

The other big incentive for playing during Community Day is the prospect of catching a Shiny Mareep during the event. Pokemon Go added Shiny Mareep to the game just for the event and is giving players increased odds to catch one of these otherwise rare Pokemon.

Community Day has already ended or is about to end in most of the world. The event is set to start at 2 PM ET in North and South America.