Pokemon Go to Change Mewtwo’s Moveset This Week

Pokemon Go will pull two of Mewtwo’s charge moves when the Legendary Pokemon arrives as a “regular” Raid Boss later this week.

The popular mobile game announced that Mewtwo will no longer know the moves Shadow Ball and Hyper Beam after it becomes a regular Raid Boss as of September 20th, when the Pokemon becomes a regular Raid Boss for the first time. Both moves are currently in Mewtwo’s move pool and can be learned by using a Charge TM to switch its moves.

Trainers, Hyper Beam and Shadow Ball will become exclusive moves for Mewtwo caught in EX Raids! Don’t worry—it’s not too late for Mewtwo to learn either of these moves. Be sure to use a Charged TM before September 20 at 1 p.m. PDT. pic.twitter.com/4ptHRXYj66 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) September 15, 2018

While most players won’t lament the loss of the Hyper Beam Mewtwo, many consider Shadow Ball to be Mewtwo’s optimal charge move, and it’s especially effective mowing down Psychic-Type Pokemon. The change is likely to help make those players who already have a Mewtwo feel like they’ve still accomplished something, as the Pokemon was previously only available to those Pokemon who completed an EX Raid.



Pokemon Go hasn’t said what (if any) moves will replace Shadow Ball and Hyper Beam, but Mewtwo will at least still having the Fighting-Type move Focus Blast and Psychic as charge moves. Focus Blast Mewtwo is an excellent counter against most of Pokemon Go‘s elite gym defenders and Psychic is obviously useful as it gets a boost when used by Mewtwo.

Mewtwo will become a regular Raid Boss for just over a month starting on September 20th. The Pokemon will appear in gyms as part of the ongoing Ultra Bonus event that rewarded players for a summer filled with completing Global Challenges.