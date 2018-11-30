‘Pokemon Go’ Teases New PvP Feature

Pokemon Go is teasing a major new feature.

It appears that the popular mobile game will be adding a PvP feature in the near future. The game began teasing the new feature in a series of tweets (seen below):

Videos by ComicBook.com

The exclamation point is a reference to the main series games, in which players could be stopped by rival trainers while traveling between towns. When a trainer noticed the player, an exclamation point would appear just before the battle started.

Pokemon Go players have begged for a PvP feature since the game came out in 2016. While Pokemon Go developers have repeatedly said that a way to battle other players was in development, they’ve remained mostly tight-lipped about how or when the feature would be implemented.

We still don’t know any details about how the new system will work, but it appears that the system won’t necessarily be tied to a gym, since the screencap above shows a rival trainer in an outdoor Pokemon field. Our guess is that the PvP system will be set up similarly to the game’s trading system, which requires players to be in close proximity to each other.

Pokemon Go has had a huge year in 2018, with the addition of Field Research, trading, Mythical Pokemon, and dozens of new Pokemon. They’ve also taken steps to re-energize the community using more frequent events (including the popular Community Day events) and now have a tie-in with the new Pokemon: Let’s Go games, which has also brought back thousands of players to the game. Pokemon: Let’s Go also got its first “exclusive” Pokemon in Meltan, a Mythical Pokemon that can only be obtained in the mobile game.