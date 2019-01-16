‘Pokemon Go’ Adds Surprise Shiny Legendary for Hoenn Event

Pokemon Go has added an extra Shiny Pokemon as part of the game’s new Hoenn event.

Earlier this week, Pokemon Go announced a brand new Hoenn-theme event to kick off its 2019. In addition to increased spawns of Pokemon that originally appeared in Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire, the game also announced that two new sets of Shiny Pokemon would start appearing in the game. Shiny Pokemon are Pokemon with variant colorations and are typically super-rare in both Pokemon Go and the main series games. The game announced that two common species of Pokemon – Zigzagoon (and its evolved form Linoone) and Taillow (and its evolved form Swellow) – would have their Shiny forms added as part of the event.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What Pokemon Go developers didn’t say was that they were also adding the Shiny version of the Legendary Pokemon Groudon to the game. However, players quickly learned that the golden version of Groudon could be encountered after defeating the Pokemon in a Raid Battle. You can check out Shiny Groudon below:

Kyogre and Groudon are live – and Shiny Groudon has been encountered already! The Research Group is hard at work confirming the new pool of Raid Bosses. Stay tuned! //t.co/AgULpJLhP0 pic.twitter.com/wFjgsPgTm3 — The Silph Road (@TheSilphRoad) January 15, 2019

Both Groudon and Kyogre (which also has a Shiny variant in Pokemon Go) can now be battled as Raid Bosses during the new Hoenn-event, which runs through January 29th.

In addition to the Shiny Legendary Pokemon, players will also have a shot of finding a Shiny Feebas this weekend as part of a special “Research Event.” This Saturday (or Sunday for players in the Asia-Pacific region), players will have an opportunity to collect Field Research that gives players an opportunity to encounter Feebas in the wild. As part of the event, Pokemon Go will add the Shiny version of Feebas to the game this weekend.