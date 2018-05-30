Save 20% on 'Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu' and 'Let's Go, Eevee' for the Nintendo Switch

Yesterday, The Pokemon Company announced Pokemon: Let's Go, Eevee! and Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu! for the Nintendo Switch as core games in the series. Naturally, fans are excited. If you are one of them, you'll be even more excited to know that you can pre-order both games right here with a 20% discount if you're an Amazon Prime member. The release date is slated for November 16th. You can see the games in action in the trailer above.

Pokemon: Let's Go, Eevee! and Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu! will take players back to the Kanto region (where the Pokemon franchise began) and will feature only the original 151 Pokemon. Basically, it's a spin on Pokemon Yellow, only with different playing elements. As noted in our initial announcement:

"For one, the PokeRide mechanic will make its return from the Pokemon Sun and Moon games, replacing HMs. The game will also have multiplayer options, allowing two players to play at once. Using multiplayer functions will make catching Pokemon easier, so this seems to really emphasize playing together as a family."

"In addition, Pokemon will now appear in the overworld map AND it appears that players will simply throw PokeBalls at the Pokemon instead of weakening them first. Also, both Pikachu and Eevee will be customizable, with full costume choices."

"Also, the game will also have connectivity to Pokemon Go, allowing players to pull their favorite Pokemon from the mobile game and see them in a "Pokemon Go Park" in the Nintendo Switch. Players can also send presents from Pokemon: Let's Go to Pokemon Go."

Unfortunately, the Poke Ball Plus controller that will be released along with the games has not been made available to pre-order just yet. It will certainly be tempting, because the controller will work with both games as well as Pokemon Go, and it will light up, vibrate, and make noises to mimic having a Pokemon inside. That means you can take your Pokemon out with you in the real world, which should be fun. It also serves as a single Joy-Con for the games.

In other big gaming news, this morning, Bethesda revealed their new game Fallout 76 with the teaser above, then promptly told us nothing about it. Naturally, this lead to theories and speculation about the game spreading like wildfire. What is Fallout 76? Is it a survival RPG? It it some sort of building sim? Inquiring minds want to know.

What we do know for sure is that more details will be forthcoming on June 10th during BethesdaLand. We also know that the game is already available to pre-order via Amazon with a 20% Prime discount for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. If you know you're going to buy it no matter what, fire away because this is the best deal that you're going to get. If you want to wait and see what this is all about, keep in mind that you won't be charged until the game ships and you can always cancel the order if it turns out to be something stupid. We trust in Bethesda though - that probably won't be an issue.

Finally, Capcom confirmed that Mega Man 11 will hit the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on October 2nd. Thankfully, physical copies of the game will be made available, and they are eligible for the 20% Prime discount. That brings the game down to a very reasonable $24. You can check out the game via the trailer above, then secure the discount for yourself via the links below. If you're a Nintendo Switch owner, you might want to read on because there's a second option to consider.

• Mega Man 11 - Nintendo Switch

• Mega Man 11 - PlayStation 4

• Mega Man 11 - Xbox One

Nintendo Switch owners also have the option of picking up the Mega Man 11 amiibo Edition, which is a GameStop exclusive priced at $59.99. The set includes the following:

• Mega Man 11 Game

• Mega Man amiibo (Mega Man Series)

• Dr. Wily Logo Adhesive Patch

• Set of 4 Colorful Stickers

• "Stage Select" Microfiber Cloth

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.