Pokemon Sword and Shield: Yamper’s Evolution Revealed

The adorable puppy Pokemon Yamper has an evolved form in Pokemon Sword and Shield. For months, players have been itching to play with Yamper, the adorable Electric-type dog Pokemon in Pokemon Sword and Shield. Yamper was inspired by the corgi breed of dog (which came of Britain) and even shares a love of herding sheep with its real-life counterpart. However, Yamper isn’t just a cute face – not only is the Pokemon the first Electric-type Pokemon you encounter in Pokemon Sword and Shield, it also evolves into Boltund.

Boltund is a speedy Electric-type Pokemon that can apparently run non-stop for up to three days thanks to its ability to generate electricity in its legs. While Boltund’s name suggests that it was based on a hound, its body shape and ears look closer to a Staffordshire Bull Terrier, a British breed of dog. Below is an image of Boltund:

Boltund will come in handy when facing Nessa, the second gym leader in the Gym Challenge. While other, stronger Electric-type Pokemon eventually appear in Pokemon Sword and Shield, Boltund should be a helpful Pokemon during the early parts of the game. Since Boltund can have the Strong Jaw ability, make sure to have Boltund use Bite and other bite-based attacks to make the Pokemon extra dangerous in battles.

Yamper evolves into Boltund at Level 25. Yamper can be found at Route 2 and Route 4, and both Yamper and Boltund occasionally appear in the Wild Area during storms.

