One More Chance To Get ARK: Survival Evolved at a Huge Discount

Looking to end the year on a good note? If your definition of ‘good’ involves taming dinosaur pals and questing across a futuristic land with one, then ARK: Survival Evolved might be the game you need. If you haven’t checked this game out, it’s an action-adventure survival title that most definitely features a ton of dinosaurs.

The game is on sale now via Steam at 60% off, and for double the price, players can pick up a bundle that includes The game also just recently became an Xbox Play Anywhere title, which means that users who buy it as a digital copy from the Microsoft Store will be able to play it on both PC and Xbox One. Recent enhancements have also beefed up the graphics for 4K game play on Xbox One X, which seeks to take and hold the market as the next big console in 2018.

If you’re not the PC gaming type, the game is also available on the PlayStation Store for only $35.99 today, down from it’s usual $59.99. While there’s been recent talk of a Nintendo Switch port for the game, it seems that there are a few challenges that stand in the way of that happening.

The game is packed with things to do, according to the official listing:

“TAME, TRAIN, BREED & RIDE DINOSAURS, IN A LIVING ECOSYSTEM Over 50 creatures can be tamed using a challenging subdue-&-protect process. Weaken a feral creature to knock it out, and then nursing it to health. Once tamed, you can issue commands to your Pet, which it may follow depending on how well you’ve tamed and trained it. Pets continue to level-up and consume food, and carry Inventory and Equipment. Fly a Pteranodon over the mountains, race through the jungle with a pack of Raptors, or chase down prey on a T-Rex! Experience a dynamic ecosystem with its own predator & prey hierarchies. Breed Pets through successive generations to generate the best traits. Or put more simply, breed & raise Dino Babies!”

FOOD, WATER, TEMPERATURE AND WEATHER Eat and drink to survive, with different foods having different nutritional values (including human meat!). All actions drain food and water, and long-distance travel is draining. Inventory weight slows you down, and the day/night cycle and weather alter the environment. Craft clothing, build shelter, and use fire to protect yourself against damage & the elements.

HARVEST, CRAFT, AND PAINT ITEMS Harvest trees, ore, and more to become a master crafter. Use your hands, a Smithy, or a Fabricator to craft increasingly complex and powerful gear. Build a massive base using modular pieces–ranging from Thatch, to Wood, to Stone, to Metal. Customize your base by painting it and placing signs that you can actually draw on. Weapons, clothing, & armor gear can also be painted to express your own visual style.

SUMMON THE ULTIMATE LIFE FORMS Bring rare items to special Summon locations to awaken the ARK’s mythical creatures, who arrive ready for battle. These monstrosities provide an end-game goal for the most experienced Tribes and their Pets, and yield valuable items if they are defeated.

RPG STATISTICS Level-Up your survivor by gaining experience through in-game actions to learn new crafting Engrams, or find higher level item Blueprints in the most dangerous parts of the ARK. Customize the look of your character with a complex character creation system.

HARDCORE MECHANICS Items have durability and wear out with use if not repaired. When you leave the game, your character remains “sleeping” in the persistent world. Your inventory also exists in the persistent world, vulnerable to theft. Death means permanent loss, and you can even enslave other players for your own purposes.

LARGE WORLD PERSISTENCE On the 70+ player servers, your character, everything you built, and your pets stay in-game even when you leave. Special themed events will occur in the world with corresponding limited-run items!”

ARK: Survival Evolved is now available for Xbox One, PC, PlayStation 4, Mac OS, and Linux.