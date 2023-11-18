PlayStation Store Black Friday Sale Includes $2 AAA PS4 and PS5 Games
The PlayStation Store has some dirt cheap PS5 and PS4 games for Black Friday.
The PlayStation Store Black Friday sale is live on PSN with over 400 PS4 and PS5 games on sale. Unlike most PlayStation Store promotional sales, the Black Friday sale features almost no filler and is brimming with meaty discounts. Some PS4 games are as cheap as a couple dollars while some PS5 games are almost just as cheap. That said, the sale is only live for a limited time. More specifically, it's only live until November 28, which is 10 days from the moment of publishing.
We've gone ahead and dug through the Black Friday PlayStation Store Sale and unearthed the best deals on PS4 and PS5 games and organized them by price. Below, you can find every notable deal included in the sale, featuring a hyperlink to each game's PlayStation Store listing and its current asking price. In addition to this, there are trailers for some PS4 and PS5 games sprinkled in.
PS4 and PS5 Games Under $5
- Star Wars Squadrons -- $1.99
- Red Faction -- $2.24
Red Faction II -- $2.24
- Need for Speed Payback -- $2.74
- Among Us -- $2.99
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection -- $2.99
The Last Campfire -- $2.99
- Quake -- $3.24
- Virginia -- $3.49
- Batman: Arkham Knight -- $3.99
- Brothers: a Tale of two Sons -- $3.99
- Hob -- $3.99
- Arizona Sunshine -- $3.99
- Homefront: The Revolution -- $3.99
- Quake II -- $3.99
- Rayman Legends -- $3.99
- Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition -- $3.99
Torchlight II -- $3.99
- A Way Out -- $4.49
- Dead Island Definitive Collection -- $4.49
- Everspace -- $4.49
- Garou: Mark of the Wolves -- $4.49
- Metal Slug 3 -- $4.49
Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville -- $4.49
- The Last Blade II -- $4.49
- The Surge -- $4.49
Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition -- $4.49
- Need for Speed Heat -- $4.49
- Batman: Arkham VR -- $4.99
- Batman: Return to Arkham -- $4.99
- Battlefield 4 -- $4.99
Blaster Master Zero -- $4.99
Blaster Master Zero 2 -- $4.99
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon -- $4.99
- Dishonored Definitive Edition -- $4.99
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham -- $4.99
LEGO Jurassic World -- $4.99
LEGO The Hobbit -- $4.99
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition -- $4.99
Overcooked: Gourmet Edition -- $4.99
STAR WARS Battlefront II -- $4.99
- STAR WARS Jedi Knight II – Jedi Outcast -- $4.99
Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse -- $4.99
Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
PS4 and PS5 Games Between $5 and $10
Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen -- $5.09
The Park -- $5.19
- Battlefield 1 Revolution -- $5.99
Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition -- $5.99
LEGO CITY Undercover -- $5.99
- King's Bounty II -- $5.99
LEGO Marvel's Avengers Deluxe Edition -- $5.99
METAL SLUG ANTHOLOGY -- $5.99
METAL SLUG XX -- $5.99
Metro Exodus -- $5.99
Metro Redux -- $5.99
- MudRunner -- $5.99
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI -- $5.99
The Evil Within Digital Bundle -- $5.99
The Evil Within 2 -- $5.99
- The Wolf Among Us -- $5.99
Unravel Yarny Bundle -- $5.99
Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition -- $5.99
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus -- $5.99
XIII -- $5.99
Yakuza Kiwami -- $5.99
Yakuza Kiwami 2 -- $5.99
Need for Speed Deluxe Edition -- $6.24
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition -- $6.99
Blaster Master Zero 3 -- $7.49
Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 -- $7.49
- Far Cry Primal -- $7.49
- Lethal League -- $7.49
South Park: The Stick of Truth -- $7.49
STAR WARS Episode I Racer -- $7.49
STAR WARS Republic Commando -- $7.49
SUPERHOT -- $7.49
Wolfenstein: Youngblood – Deluxe Edition -- $7.49
AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES -- $7.99
Far Cry New Dawn -- $7.99
Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition -- $7.99
Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition -- $7.99
STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order -- $7.99
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition -- $7.99
Torchlight III -- $7.99
- Back 4 Blood -- $8.99
- Borderlands 3 -- $8.99
- Far Cry 5 -- $8.99
Ghostrunner -- $8.99
Immortals Fenyx Rising -- $8.99
Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition -- $8.99
Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight -- $8.99
Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight -- $8.99
The Surge 2 -- $8.99
Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe Edition -- $8.99
ONE PUNCH MAN: A HERO NOBODY KNOWS Deluxe Edition -- $9.59
Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection -- $9.89
- BioShock: The Collection -- $9.99
- Bloodborne -- $9.99
- Darksiders III -- $9.99
- Lethal League Blaze -- $9.99
Mafia: Definitive Edition -- $9.99
Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition -- $9.99
MLB The Show 23 -- $9.99
- Gorn -- $9.99
Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition -- $9.99
Hunting Simulator 2 -- $9.99
Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning -- $9.99
MY HERO ONE'S JUSTICE 2 -- $9.99
ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 -- $9.99
Serious Sam 4 -- $9.99
STAR WARS Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy -- $9.99
Stellaris: Console Edition -- $9.99
SUPERHOT: MIND CONTROL DELETE -- $9.99
- SUPERHOT VR -- $9.99
Terraria: PS4 Edition -- $9.99
Valkyria Chronicles 4 Complete Edition -- $9.99
PS4 and PS5 Games Between $10 and $20
-
Resident Evil Triple Pack --$11.89
A Plague Tale: Innocence -- $11.99
-
Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night -- $11.99
- Deathloop -- $11.99
- Disco Elysium – The Final Cut -- $11.99
Moons of Madness -- $11.99
Metal: Hellsinger -- $11.99
- Moss -- $11.99
Remnant: From the Ashes -- $11.99
- Rez Infinite -- $11.99
- Mass Effect Andromeda + Dragon Age Inquisition -- $11.99
STEINS;GATE ELITE -- $11.99
Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Standard Editions Bundle -- $11.99
Zanki Zero: Last Beginning -- $11.99
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt -- $11.99
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition -- $11.99
Desperados III – Digital Deluxe -- $12.49
FAR CRY 4 + FAR CRY PRIMAL BUNDLE -- $12.49
- Green Hell -- $12.49
- Iron Harvest – Complete Edition -- $12.49
Tom Clancy's The Division Franchise Bundle -- $13.74
Assassin's Creed Origins Deluxe Edition -- $13.99
- Cuphead -- $13.99
- Gotham Knights -- $13.99
Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden -- $13.99
Need for Speed Unbound -- $13.99
Spyro Reignited Trilogy -- $13.99
SOULCALIBUR VI Deluxe Edition -- $14.39
Devil May Cry HD Collection & 4SE Bundle -- $14.84
Dead Rising Triple Pack -- $14.87
After Us -- $14.99
- Assassin's Creed Syndicate Gold Edition -- $14.99
- Battlefield 2042 -- $14.99
Hades -- $14.99
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition -- $14.99
- God of War Digital Deluxe Edition -- $14.99
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy -- $14.99
- Moss: Book II -- $14.99
OlliOlli World -- $14.99
PGA TOUR 2K23 -- $14.99
Predator: Hunting Grounds -- $14.99
DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT -- $14.99
- FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE -- $14.99
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR -- $14.99
- The Quarry -- $14.99
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition -- $14.99
Tiny Tina's Wonderlands -- $14.99
Danganronpa 1•2 Reload -- $15.99
- Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony -- $15.99
NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition -- $15.99
RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard Gold Edition -- $15.99
- Sifu -- $15.99
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge -- $17.49
- Far Cry 3 + Fra Cry 4 + Far Cry 5 -- $17.99
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga -- $17.99
- Marvel's Midnight Suns -- $17.99
Persona 5 Strikers -- $17.99
- Sol Cresta -- $17.99
-
- The Wonderful 101: Remastered -- $17.99
Viewfinder -- $18.74
Sonic Origins -- $19.49
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare -- $19.79
Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time -- $19.79
Ghostwire: Tokyo -- $19.79
- Red Dead Redemption 2 -- $19.79
- Saints Row -- $19.79
- The Outer Worlds -- $19.79
- WWE 2K23 -- $19.79
Assassin's Creed Odyssey Gold Edition -- $19.99
Conan Exiles -- $19.99
DARK SOULS II: Scholar of the First Sin -- $19.99
DARK SOULS: REMASTERED -- $19.99
- Horizon Forbidden West -- $19.99
-
Jak and Daxter Bundle -- $19.99
- L.A. Noire -- $19.99
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition -- $19.99
-
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales -- $19.99
Minecraft Legends -- $19.99
New Tales from the Borderlands -- $19.99
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole Gold Edition -- $19.99
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection -- $19.99
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 -- $19.99
Tetris Effect: Connected -- $19.99
Tropico 6 -- $19.99
Wild Card Football -- $19.99
PS4 and PS5 Games $20 and Above
- Disney Dreamlight Valley -- $20.99
The Callisto Protocol -- $20.99
Assassin's Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate -- $22.49
- Pistol Whip -- $22.49
Crime Boss: Rockay City -- $23.99
NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139... -- $23.99
River City Saga: Three Kingdoms -- $23.99
Sniper Elite 5 -- $23.99
- Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy -- $23.99
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War -- $24.49
Super Mega Baseball 4 -- $24.99
Tactics Ogre: Reborn – $24.99
- High on Life -- $25.99
- Synapse -- $26.24
NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition -- $26.99
- DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – Ultimate Edition -- $27.49
-
Aliens: Dark Descent -- $27.99
Forspoken -- $27.99
- River City Girls 2 -- $27.99
A Plague Tale: Requiem -- $29.99
CRISIS CORE -FINAL FANTASY VII- REUNION -- $29.99
Crusader Kings III -- $29.99
Cyberpunk 2077 -- $29.99
- DARK SOULS III -- $29.99
- Dying Light 2 -- $29.99
- Evil West -- $29.99
God of War Ragnarök -- $29.99
- No Man's Sky -- $29.99
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – Game of the Year Edition -- $29.99
- Skater XL -- $29.99
- Payday 3 -- $31.49
- The Texas Chain Saw Massacre -- $31.99
- Humankind -- $33.49
- Age of Wonders 4 -- $33.99
- Dead Space -- $34.99
- Everspace 2 -- $34.99
- Madden NFL 24 -- $34.99
- SUPER BOMBERMAN R -- $34.99
- Wild Hearts -- $34.99
- Hogwarts Legacy -- $35.99
- NHL 24 -- $35.99
- The Crew Motorfest -- $35.99
- Atlas Fallen -- $39.59
- Horizon Call of the Mountain -- $39.59
- Resident Evil 4 -- $39.59
The Last of Us Part I -- $39.89
- Red Dead Redemption -- $39.99
STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor -- $41.99
- Lies of P -- $47.99
- Lords of the Fallen -- $48.99
- Mortal Kombat 1 -- $48.99