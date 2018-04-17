PUBG Creator Tells Players to ‘Git Gud’ When It Comes to Red Circle Changes

Recently, the team behind the battle royale title that seemed to break the genre out of its funk, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), added a few tweaks to the way the game operates. Namely, the changes targeted both the red circle and the blue circle, making a deadly game infinitely more fatal. Many players, however, weren’t feeling the changes stating that it was already hard enough with it pre-“fix” and that the latest alterations makes it past the point of challenging and more into a place of unneeded frustration. Now, the creator himself, Brendan “PlayerUnknown” Greene, has addressed the fan complaints.

In case you haven’t seen the most recent changes, here’s the latest adjustment:

The redzone’s size and duration have both been decreased.

The red zone’s purpose is to give players a heads up for where the bomb landing zone is so that they may get to cover safely. One hit by a bomb instantly takes players out of the game and the makes that illusive chicken dinner treat out of reach. In a recent interview, Greene essentially told players to get better at the game:

“And people say there’s no reason to it but it provides audio cover, it really looks cool when you’re fighting in it,” Greene told Eurogamer. “And really, you shouldn’t be dying to the red zone. If you’re dying to the red zone then, I’m sorry but you’re not a very good player.”

I mean, they’re bombs. That being said, the red zone is an easy marker and any sort of building will do, even run down shacks. Greene later added, “It’s like, you know there’s a hundred meter safe zone around the edge of it, if you’re in a building there’s a very little chance of you getting hit, it’s there for a specific reason, it looks really cool and it provides tension.”

In addition to mentioning the created tension, he also tacked on, “If you’re trapped in a fight in the Red Zone, it’s exciting! People say that it has no reason, but it does. It’s there for a very specific reason which is providing audio cover and even when it’s a little bit in the distance it provides enough cover to run a little bit, so, there are reasons.”

He did clarify later in the interview that if after an adjustment period to a new change has passed and a wide majority of the players are still saying its game breaking, Greene did bend a bit saying that the dev team will consider reverting it back to its previous state or even removing it all together.