‘Rainbow Six Siege’ Cosplay Contest Offers Prizes for Low-Budget Outfits

Ubisoft announced a Rainbow Six Siege cosplay contest that calls for contestants to put together some low-budget outfits in exchange for prizes.

With the contest beginning on October 5th, Rainbow Six Siege fans are encouraged to send in their cheapest cosplays that are inspired by the game’s many Operators. According to Ubisoft’s description of the challenge, it seems that nearly anything is fair game so long as it adheres to the contest’s rules and has to do with Rainbow Six Siege.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Whether it’s cardboard LMGs, soapy Cav war paint, or Headgear made out of watermelons, it’s time to show off your creative side with the Rainbow Six Siege Low-Budget Cosplay Contest!” the announcement said. “So give us your best, your most out-of-the-box, and your most inspired Rainbow Six Siege cosplays.”

To participate in the contest, all people have to do is create a low-budget cosplay that’s related to the game, creativity being one of the main aspects that Ubisoft will look at. After taking a photo of the cosplay, contestants should submit it to Ubisoft via social media with the hashtag #R6CosplayContest.

💀 Get spoopy and show off your creativity with the R6S Low-Budget Cosplay Contest! For a chance to win this year’s Halloween cosmetics, upload a photo of your R6S low-budget cosplay and tag @rainbow6game along with #R6CosplayContest. Rules & details >> //t.co/lvvFkwVzqJ pic.twitter.com/cxK0ZU6PTy — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) October 5, 2018

The contest ends on October 5th when Ubisoft will choose 10 finalists, three of them being grand prize winners. Contestants will be judged on creativity, originality, and “adherence to the spirit of ‘low-budget,’” Ubisoft’s details for the contest said.

Ubisoft hasn’t announced a full list of prizes that contestants will receive with some remaining unknown, but the announcement said that the most creative cosplayers can look forward to some awesomely spooky prizes in store to help you celebrate Halloween in style.” Looking at the full list of official rules reveals more information though with the winner of the first-place grand prize getting 5,400 R6 Credits and a gift that’s to be announced. The second and third-place winners will also get gifts that haven’t yet been revealed along with different amounts of R6 Credits. No gifts have been announced for the seven remaining finalists, but their prize has an estimated retail value of $55.

The official rules don’t appear to have any parameters specifically governing how little money must be spent to qualify as “low-budget,” but like any cosplay, it’ll be apparent when looking at the design roughly how expensive it was compared to the examples provided by Ubisoft.

Ubisoft’s Rainbow Six Siege low-budget cosplay contest is now open for submissions and is scheduled to end on October 25th.