Rainbow Six Siege: First Details of Operation Grim Sky Revealed

It’s almost time, Rainbow Six Siege fans! The new season is almost upon us and the team over at Ubisoft gave us a sneak peek at what’s next ahead of the full Paris Major reveal happening later this month. Not only do we the official name of the new season, but also a teaser for two new operators on the way.

Officially named Operation Grim Sky, the new season will introduce a few new operators. Of those, Ubisoft teased two of the newest characters to join the Tactical Response Team.

“The first Operator is a Defender from Great Britain,” began the latest blog post from Ubisoft.

She’s a tough police officer who’s an expert on mob behavior and snatch-squad tactics. She knows she belongs on the front line and she won’t tolerate any nonsense.”

The second operator is an American Attacker that is known for his tactical style and sharp. According to the team, he’s seen the worst of Kabul but despite it all – fell in love with the area.

They also talked briefly about the map reworks, beginning with Hereford Base. “Despite the high chance of rain at this iconic training facility, we’re renovating the place and making many adjustments to raise the bar for competitive play.”

Last but not least, the team also opened up about improvements being made to the overall gameplay experience:

“A few gameplay enhancements are also making their way into Operation Grim Sky. Following a lengthy test phase, we’re bringing forth much-anticipated modifications to address the weapon sights misalignment. But that’s not all! In our constant pursuit to improve the game and the player experience, an adjustment with the Operator Idle Pick as well as dynamic resolution scaling for consoles are also on their way.”

We’ll be seeing the reveal first hand at the first ever Six Major in Paris from August 17-19th! Are you ready to see what’s new in the world of Rainbow Six Siege? What do you hope to see in the next season? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below and tell us what you want from your Rainbow experience.