‘Rainbow Six Siege’ Reveals New Operator, Meet Nomad

Earlier this week, we were introduced to one of the two new operators that were on their way with Operation Wind Bastion. Now that we’ve learned what Jalal “Kaid” El Fassi has to offer, it’s time to meet his counter: Nomad.

According to Ubisoft, this trap-layer made a name for herself at an early age. “Brought up in a wealthy family, she enlisted in the Royal Moroccan Army at a young age and graduated from the renowned Kasbah Sehkra Mania,” said the studio in a new blog post. “She later joined the GIGR. Having served multiple tours with the Mountain Infantry Battalion, she’s her unit’s expert on environmental operations.”

From technical skills, to her more artistic side, there’s more than what meets the eye when it comes to Nomad. “Between tours, she undertakes solo expeditions where she sketches out her trips in her notebook. Both introspective dreamer and practical survivalist, she’s visited more countries on foot than any other Operator in Rainbow Six.

During an expedition through Kenya, the idea of having a non-lethal pushback device crossed her mind, something that can push away the predatory wildlife near her camp without causing them harm. With further development and testing for military applications, her signature rifle attachment was born: The Airjab Launcher.”

In addition to her Airjab Launcher, she also has an incredible endurance when it comes to outside environmental constraints. A queen when it comes to diplomacy, she can shut you up with her words or her gadgets before you even know what’s going on.

We’ll be able to see soon enough everything that Operation Wind Bastion has to offer players during the livestream taking place on November 17th and 18th. Need to catch up on previous reveals, leaks, and teases for the new season? Check out our previous coverage here.

