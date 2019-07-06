Ranked Teamfight Tactics Mode Planned for Next League of Legends Patch

With Teamfight Tactics now out on League of Legends’ live servers for over a week, the next stage in the mode’s evolution is coming up soon. A ranked mode is planned for the next League update, Riot Games said, which will be the Patch 9.14 that should be out within the next week. It might not start right at the beginning of that patch cycle, but it is planned for the next update, and like the game mode itself, it’ll look a bit different from the ranked modes players are used to in the base game.

Riot outlined how a ranked game of Teamfight Tactics will look in a post on the League Nexus. Tiers and divisions will still be in place, so you’ll still find yourself in Iron, Platinum, and every other tier, but you won’t get there through promotion series. Instead, you’ll automatically rank up once you hit 100 LP. Those LP gains will also be different since it’s a free-for-all mode where multiple players can “win” by ranking in the top four spots.

“You’ll gain a lot more LP when you finish a TFT game in first place, since you’re basically beating seven other players in that game,” Riot said. “You’ll typically gain some LP if you finish 4th or higher, and lose some LP if you finish 5th or lower, but spots in the middle will have fairly small changes for most games.”

Closely to make sure tft ranked is a competitive experience and that your rank feels meaningful. If we end up needing to further restrict premade size than we will, but we wanted to start here and see how it goes! Keep the feedback coming when the season starts 🙂 — Richard Henkel (@RiotMapleNectar) July 6, 2019

There will also be ranked rewards, though those haven’t been finalized yet. They are said to be different from the rewards you’d get from playing on Summoner’s Rift and will be distributed at the end of each season.

Those seasons could come every few months alongside the ranked seasons that players play through in the traditional experience, Riot said, though that’s also subject to change.

“Right now, we’re planning to start a new season of TFT every few months, maybe even alongside our traditional Ranked splits, which means there could be three to four seasons of TFT each year. As with everything else, this could change, particularly if we feel like that’s too much time—or too little—time between major content drops. Between seasons, you’ll be demoted by several divisions since we expect new seasons to meaningfully shake up the meta.”

Look for Teamfight Tactics’ ranked mode to release some time in the next update.