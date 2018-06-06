Red Dead Redemption 2 Exclusive Missions Clarified By Rockstar Games

Earlier this week we reported on the various editions of Red Dead Redemption 2 that would be available this fall including a Special Edition and an Ultimate Edition with extra pre-order bonuses.

While some fans were thrilled to hear about the content, others were bummed out by the news, noting that these could be story missions that require a purchase of one of these special editions to enjoy, mainly these:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Bank Robbery Mission and Gang Hideout in Story Mode: Get exclusive access to a Bank Robbery Mission, in which Arthur and a couple of his fellow gang members come up with a daring plan to break in and rob the bank in the southern town of Rhodes. Elsewhere, the Del Lobos Gang has taken over a hacienda – clear this gang’s hideout and rob their stash for a lucrative take.”

One fan recently sounded off on Twitter, upset that these missions were “locked.” You can see his tweet below.

Story missions locked behind a pre-order. I miss the old @RockstarGames sigh https://t.co/I55r0PwZvs — Hughes (@Hughesyy__) June 4, 2018

However, Rockstar Games has since responded, noting that these aren’t crucial to the main story and instead act as side missions. “The Bank Robbery and Gang Hideout included in the RDR2 Special Edition are side activities created specifically for that edition and are not part of the main story,” the company noted on Twitter.

That still left a few fans unsettled but something tells us that Rockstar will eventually make the content available for separate purchase, just as it’s done in the past with Grand Theft Auto V. We’ll see if we can get confirmation on this in the months ahead.

All the same, Red Dead Redemption 2 should still be a fulfilling experience. We’re likely to get details on what all the main game has in store very soon. We might even learn something new next week at E3, where the sequel might have presence during Sony’s E3 presentation.

Red Dead Redemption 2 releases on October 26 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4. There’s also a Collector’s Box available for pre-order if you’re interested. Just keep in mind that it doesn’t come with a copy of the game.