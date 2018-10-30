‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Players React to KKK Run-In

Red Dead Redemption 2 has smashed records since its opening weekend and players can’t get enough of the Wild West adventure from Rockstar Games. The reactions to the stunningly immersive world have been intense, but what truly shows off what an “experience” this game is and how real it gets is one particular scene regarding the KKK.

If you’re roaming around, you might just catch a glimpse of a KKK burning cross meeting in action. There are a few ways to go about responding to the meeting of the white supremacist meeting: Open fire immediately or wait just a little longer for an even more satisfying ending.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Spoiler warning below for specific in-game event:

1. Open fire immediately for swift justice.

2. Throw a stick of dynamite into the crowd and go ham.

3. If you wait it out, you’ll see two of the members accidentally set themselves on fire. This will then give the option to speak with the leader, who will then pull a knife on you. Then … go ham.

No matter which way players chose to take on this particular scene, one thing is for sure: The reaction was immediate:

In Red Dead Redemption 2. I was hunting in the woods and I come across a KKK cross burning. It was surreal, unexpected, and disturbing. This is not a game. It’s an experience. pic.twitter.com/O1JtRbaKOI — Ramses Ochoa (@RamsOchoa) October 29, 2018

Wtf el kkk en Red Dead Redemption 2 ?? pic.twitter.com/0UpWyN49MG — Paul Artuza (@PaulArtuza) October 27, 2018

Just riding around in red dead redemption 2 and come across a KKK meeting I’m dying 😂😂#RedDeadRedemption2 pic.twitter.com/QmNVCdzMct — Hoopa (@Paralyszd) October 27, 2018

How to handle the KKK in Red Dead Redemption 2 pic.twitter.com/X1ScO9TeWT — Oregon I.T. not IT ⚾ (@OregonJOBS2) October 28, 2018

I stumbled across a KKK meeting in the wild yesterday. Hog tied the leader and threw him on the burning cross. //t.co/vhLIcLYoaT — Scott (@supercreep303) October 29, 2018

Me killing every KKK member in Red Dead Redemption 2: pic.twitter.com/qU68f12BpI — Alan Cartridge (@Poonikinz) October 25, 2018

Needless to say, not too many people were broken up about pulling the trigger in this particular instance. It just shows how real and unexpected this game can get, and yet another reason why Red Dead Redemption 2 is worth the purchase.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available on Xbox One and PS4.