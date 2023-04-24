Resident Evil 4 Remake Gets New Update, Patch Notes Revealed

Capcom has recently released a new update for its popular remake of Resident Evil 4. Following RE4's arrival this past month, Capcom has only let loose one post-launch patch for the game, which speaks to the level of quality that it had when it first hit store shelves. Luckily, for those who have been running into various problems with Resident Evil 4, Capcom is now looking to fix those errors.

Available now across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, the latest title update for Resident Evil 4 rectifies a few lingering problems. For starters, Capcom has resolved some "miscellaneous" bugs that have been seen across all versions of RE4. Outside of this broad fix, though, the latest update for the game also tweaks a few PlayStation and Xbox-specific annoyances that some players had run into.

The two biggest changes with this patch for Resident Evil 4 will impact those looking to speedrun the game. Specifically, Capcom has now rectified a bug that would allow players to "warp through walls", which was often a feature utilized by those in the speedrunning community. Outside of this, Capcom has also made sure that certain items that are needed to progress through the story of RE4 will no longer become inaccessible for one reason or another.

You can find the full patch notes for this new Resident Evil 4 remake update attached below.

All Platforms

An issue where certain key items become unobtainable, preventing the player from progressing through the main story, has been fixed. (Announced March 31, 2023)

An issue causing players to warp through walls when using the scope in certain areas has been fixed.

PS5 and PS4 Only

Incorrect text displaying for certain trophy explanations in some languages has been fixed.

(Brazilian Portuguese and Latin American Spanish)

Xbox Series X/S Only

An issue preventing the game from launching when downloadable content has been installed and an account with content restrictions is logged in has been fixed.

Fixes to the stick dead zone (the range in which the controller's sticks don't respond to movement) made on April 7 have been further adjusted.

Changes to the graphics rendering process made on April 7 have been readjusted.