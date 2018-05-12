Rising Storm 2: Vietnam Update Adds New Weapons, Community-Made Maps

A new update for Rising Storm 2: Vietnam is coming soon that introduces several new weapons as well as more maps, some of the battlefields made by the community.

Tripwire Interactive shared news of the update on Steam through an announcement that gave players a quick history lesson of the Army of the Republic of Vietnam (ARVN) and discussed what’s included in the update.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Over one million Vietnamese served in the ARVN over the course of the Vietnam War, with over 250,000 lost in action. Largely equipped with older US military equipment and trained by foreign military advisors, ARVN soldiers bore the brunt of frontline fighting throughout the war both prior to the escalation of US military involvement and after the US began reducing its troop presence.

“With the release of the ARVN update on May 29, 2018 for Rising Storm 2: Vietnam, players will be able to play as soldiers in the ARVN faction for the first time with new weapons and five brand-new maps.”

Below is everything that’ll be included in the update when it’s released on May 29, and you can see some screenshots of the game’s new maps through the Steam announcement post.

Army of the Republic of Vietnam (ARVN) Weapons:

M1 Garand

M1D Garand Sniper Rifle

Thompson M1A1 SMG

M1918A2 Browning Automatic Rifle (BAR)

M1919A6 .30-cal Browning LMG

Douglas A-1 Skyraider ground-attack aircraft commander ability

New Army of the Republic of Vietnam (ARVN) Maps:

Quang Tri: Set during 1972, Quang Tri is a daytime supremacy map set in the citadel of the provincial capital, pitting the new ARVN forces with limited US helicopter support against NVA main-force units.

A Sau: Set on an airfield and fortified camp in the A Sau valley, this nighttime territory attack map finds ARVN forces defending against attacking NVA main-force units. Visibility is limited under the cover of darkness with occasional flares lighting up the battlefield.

New Community Maps:

“Made by fans for fans, the following player-made maps from Tripwire Interactive’s recent RISING STORM 2: VIETNAM $40,000 Modding Contest will also be officially introduced to the game with the release of the ARVN update.”