Rocket League Fan Rewards Now Available on Nintendo Switch

Rocket League players active on the Nintendo Switch version can now participate in the Fan Rewards program that gives players free loot just for watching esports matches.

The Nintendo Switch is the most recent platform that Rocket League’s been released for, so it took a bit longer to get the Fan Rewards program up and running on Nintendo’s console. Psyonix announced the Fan Rewards news through the game’s main and esports Twitter accounts to let Nintendo Switch owners know that they can now start earning their rewards.

For those Switch owners who aren’t sure how to use Fan Rewards or players on other platforms who haven’t heard of it, it’s pretty easy to earn all the loot. All players have to do is link their Nintendo account and watch pros battle it out in Rocket League matches through Twitch. By simply tuning into these games at the right time, you’ll start earning accessories like banners, wheels, and more. You technically don’t even have to watch the matches if you don’t want to since you can just put them on in the background to get your rewards, but you may as well pay attention to learn a thing or two from the pros.

To simplify the process of linking your accounts, Psyonix gave players a step-by-step guide through the game’s esports page for accessing their Fan Rewards.

On the Switch version of Rocket League, go to extras and select the “Link Nintendo Account” in the ‘Extras’ menu Authorize Rocket League to use your Nintendo Account. Simply follow the prompts on the website and once you’re done it’s onto the final steps for Fan Rewards! Once you’ve authorized your Nintendo Switch account to use Rocket League, head over to the Fan Rewards website and login with your Twitch account. After you login, select the Nintendo Switch as your platform of choice then add your Switch account information to the site. Once completed, tune in to Rival Series and RLCS broadcasts on tv/rocketleague to start earning rewards for your Nintendo Switch Rocket League account!

Once you’ve completed those steps above, you’re fully prepared to start earning the Rocket League loot by watching the games via Twitch. The announcement post also reminded esports viewers that the North American broadcasts are held on Saturdays at 12 p.m. PDT while European broadcasts are held on Sundays at 9 a.m. PDT.