Rocket League Announces New Fortnite Event

Developer Psyonix is set to push Rocket League, the popular car soccer video game, into its new free-to-play status quo tomorrow, September 23rd. Ahead of that, however, Rocket League has announced a new Fortnite-themed Llama-Rama event that will begin this coming Saturday, September 26th, at 6PM ET/3PM PT and run through October 12th. While there are a bunch of different themed items available for folks to grab by completing challenges, the big one is the ability to unlock the Battle Bus as a playable vehicle.

This new event sets a new normal for in-game Rocket League events going forward, according to Psyonix. Much like Fortnite itself, Rocket League events will require players to complete various challenges in order to unlock related items. For the Llama-Rama event, the vast majority of the new unlockable wheels, toppers, antennas, and decals are some kind of llama, as expected.

A brand new in-game event, Llama-Rama, begins this weekend! Complete Challenges to unlock the entire set of new items, including the Battle Bus!https://t.co/4CcpYmrJCW pic.twitter.com/jooLIttV1Y — Rocket League (@RocketLeague) September 22, 2020

"Beginning with Llama-Rama, in-game events are going to be slightly different from what you may be used to," the announcement of the new Llama-Rama event reads in part. "To unlock the items from the event, you'll need to complete Event Challenges. Each Event Challenge you complete will grant a specific Event Item once you claim it from the Challenges Menu. Complete them all to unlock Rocket League's newest car, the Battle Bus!"

As noted above, Rocket League's Llama-Rama event is set to kick off this coming Saturday, September 26th, at 6PM ET/3PM PT and run through October 12th. Rocket League itself is currently available, free to play, on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular video game right here.

