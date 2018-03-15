Sea of Thieves Gameplay Launch Trailer Brings the Kraken Front and Center

Sea of Thieves is a shared-world adventure that has very quickly moved up on our list of titles we can’t wait for. The sky really is the limit with this game when teaming up with pals and taking to the open seas for booty, friendship, and showing off that pirate swag. Now it’s time to set sail and brave the stormy seas because the launch trailer has officially arrived and we are pumped!

Though the title doesn’t come out for another five days, that didn’t stop Rare from sharing what exactly this online adventure has to offer. Showing off the dreaded Kraken in the ocean’s depths, the importance of an incredible grew. The accolades in the video speak for themselves with how truly unique this experience will be. And that’s not all! The trailer also gives us a closer look than ever before at some of the other foes players will face not yet seen in the previous beta periods.

We’re pretty excited. Lots of reasons to grind, lands to explore, and grog to drink … count us in! Sea of Thieves drops for Xbox One and PC players on March 20th.

For more about the game:

Packed to the seams with sailing and exploring, fighting and plundering, riddle solving and treasure hunting, Sea of Thieves has everything you need to live the pirate life you’ve always dreamed about.

Set in a glorious world of exotic islands, hidden treasures and dangers both natural and supernatural, Sea of Thieves immerses you in a new type of multiplayer action. Whether you’re adventuring as a group or sailing solo, you’re bound to encounter other crews – but will they be friends or foes? And how will you respond?

Sea of Thieves offers something for everyone, no matter how they like to play:



• A world of exploration – set sail upon a vast, open ocean, venturing into new regions and discovering the secrets of unspoiled islands and sunken ships. Hunt for treasure by following maps and untangling riddles, and learn to expect the unexpected…

• A world of excitement – engage in ship-to-ship battles with cannon, pistol and cutlass, pursuing rival ships through raging storms. Sail in pursuit of deadly bounties or ferry cargo through hostile waters. Clash with the skeletal remains of cursed former pirates and beware undersea menaces that lurk beneath the waves!

• A world we sail together – whether you’re playing alongside friends, matchmaking to find a crew or setting out as a ‘lone wolf’ pirate, you’ll have hilarious, memorable encounters in a world where every sail on the horizon is a crew of real players.

• A world of achievement – on your quest to become a pirate legend you’ll amass loot, build a reputation and define a unique personal style with your hard-earned rewards.