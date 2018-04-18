Sega Considering a Localization of Fist of the North Star For PlayStation 4

Sega has put a lot of effort into its release of Yakuza 6: The Song of Life, and it showed when the game finally showed up on shelves and digital storefronts this week, letting players take part in yet another adventure filled with gangsters, danger and, of course, karaoke. But now the publisher is asking fans if they want another game of this type on our shores — and it’s wrapped around a very familiar anime license.

The publisher recently asked those that purchased Yakuza 6 if they would be interested in a localization of its newest Fist of the North Star game, aptly named Hokuto ga Gotoku, or, in English terms, Like a North Star. The reason the game went under this moniker is because it utilizes Yakuza-style gameplay, but is fashioned more around the popular North Star animated series, right down to its moments of hyper-violence.

Sega has been asking for a while now if fans are interested in a localization of the game, though it hasn’t fully committed to giving it a U.S. release just yet. In the survey, it asks, “While no localization has been announced at this time, how interested are you in the Fist of the North Star game created by the developers of Yakuza?”

We’re betting that fans would be all over this game, since Like a North Star utilizes a number of gameplay tropes that they’ve become familiar with. Even one of the voices from the Yakuza series, who portrays Kazuma Kiryu, has a central role within the game, since he voices Kenshiro.

Sega hasn’t confirmed the results of this survey just yet, so your guess is as good as ours when it comes to the possibility of this Fist of the North Star title hitting the States. But we’ve seen games like this in the past (most notably the Ken’s Rage sub-series), so there’s always a chance. For now, though, if you want to import it, it is available in Japan, though you might need to do a little translating to see what the story is all about.

If Like a North Star is confirmed, it’ll release for the PlayStation 4 at a later time. We’ll let you know if Sega makes a decision.