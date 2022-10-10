Silent Hill Director Says Multiple New Games Are in Development

The director of the 2006 Silent Hill movie has once again stated that Konami is in the process of reviving its dormant survival-horror franchise, this time with multiple new games. Back in June, director Christophe Gans blatantly stated that Konami was working on a big return for Silent Hill, both in the form of a new game and an accompanying movie. And while Konami itself hasn't confirmed this to be true just yet, Gans has now shed more light on what he knows of the publisher's plans.

In a recent interview, Gans said that he knows of multiple games in the Silent Hill franchise that are currently in the works. Gans made clear that he's not working on these titles, but he said that he's aware of their existence because he still works with Konami. Not much else was shared by Gans about the nature of these new Silent Hill titles, but he did state that Konami is seemingly developing some of the projects internally. Furthermore, he also seemed to confirm that the much-leaked remake of Silent Hill 2 is indeed happening at Bloober Team.

"I know a bit about the [next Silent Hill game]. I work with the Silent Team, the original creators. I work in collaboration with Konami," Gans explained. "I'm working with the Silent Team, the original creators at Konami, there are several games in development as we speak, there are several teams on it, with a big line of games, they will revive the franchise. I think they were really impressed [by] the success of the remakes of Resident Evil that are evidently exceptional games."

Given how many leaks and rumors have been circling in relation to Silent Hill lately, it seems like only a matter of time until a new game in the series is shown off. Whether or not this reveal will happen soon is what remains to be seen, but either way, it definitely seems like one of Konami's biggest properties is finally going to be thrust back into the spotlight in the coming years.

