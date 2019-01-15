‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Movie Trolls Fans With Ten Year Challenge Photo

The team behind the Sonic the Hedgehog movie got in on the “Ten Year Challenge,” but it wasn’t ready to reveal what the new, updated look of Sonic the Hedgehog is just yet.

As anyone who’s connected to social media will have seen over the past week or so, people have been participating in a challenge where they show a picture of themselves 10 years ago (or some relatively long stretch of time at least) alongside a current photo to show how much they’ve changed. The official Sonic the Hedgehog movie Twitter account did the same, but it’s image of the current version of Sonic left fans wanting.

The image on the left shows the version of Sonic the Hedgehog seen in Sonic and the Black Knight, the 2009 game for the Wii.

Revealing Sonic’s new look through a challenge like this one actually would’ve been a pretty timely way to do so, but it’s presumed the movie team has something bigger planned since they’ve been teasing Sonic’s fans with images of the character leading up to the movie’s release.

It remains to be seen what Sonic will actually look like when he’s revealed, but based on previous teasers that have been shared so far, it’s going to have to be something impressive to win over many would-be Sonic the Hedgehog moviegoers. A first look at the character’s updated appearance was revealed in December with Sonic putting on some muscle and getting a new pair of red and white shoes to blaze around the world in. It also gave Sonic some much more realistic fur and long, almost human-like legs, those legs featured prominently in a second movie poster which showed Sonic stretched out after running around. Reactions from people online were mixed at best with many of them skewing towards more negative opinions, some of which are still finding their way into the official Twitter account’s mentions even in this latest joke.

The Sonic the Hedgehog movie is scheduled to be released in theaters in November.