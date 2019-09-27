New Version of Spider-Man Is Marvel’s Sexiest Superhero Ever

Who is the sexiest superhero of all-time? Black Widow? No, I don’t think so. Catwoman? Definitely not. Kingpin? Close, but not quite. No, the sexiest superhero of all-time belongs to 2B-Man, also sometimes referred to as 2B-Spider. For those that don’t know: 2B-Man is a brand-new Marvel hero that even most hardcore fans of Marvel don’t know about it. That said, the hero was created with the soul purpose of being the hottest superhero there ever was and will ever be. And of course, 2B-Man thwarts bad guys like it’s nobody’s business. But unlike Hulk, Iron Man, or that hack Black Widow, 2B-Man does it in knee-high, leather heeled boots. And stockings!

Now, I know what you’re wondering: who is this mysterious 2B-Man? Well, Spider-2B is technically a new version of Spider-Man, but Marvel is counting the hero as a brand-new addition, meaning you could see 2B-Man in future Avengers movies, though it will probably be awhile before the hero gets their own standalone film. Whatever the case, fans are in love. But don’t just take my word, below you can check out our first look at the character, courtesy of Marvel:

As you can see, it’s almost like the new version of Spider-Man PS4 is simply the Spider-Man from the new PS4 game combined with 2B from NieR: Automata. I can assure, this is not the case. Okay, no I can’t. That’s exactly what this. That’s the European disc of Marvel’s Spider-Man, perfectly combined with a NieR: Automata 2B collectible. Now, call me a conspiracy theorist, but this was obviously planned. Whoever designed the art for that disc clearly had this exact 2B collectible on their desk, and designed the disc so it could line up perfectly with the collectible. And we’re happy they did, because 2B-Man is arguably one of Marvel’s top five heroes of all-time.

For those that don’t know: NieR: Automata is an action-RPG that released in 2017 via PlatinumGames and Square Enix. It’s widely considered one of the best games of that year, and has one of the biggest cult followings of any game this entire generation. And apparently the crossover audience between it and Marvel’s Spider-Man is pretty large.

