Spider-Man PS4 Release Date Teased

Earlier today we received some interesting information about the upcoming Spider-Man title slated for the PlayStation 4. In addition to new gameplay footage, we also learned more about what it took to do this hero justice as well as what different paths players can choose throughout the narrative’s progression. But when are we getting the actual game? We’ll be learning that soon enough.

Insomniac Games took to their Twitter to “get hype” with fans, including revealing exactly when we’ll get that illusive date:

21 hours and 11 minutes from now — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) April 3, 2018

instantly, PlayStation 4 fans were excited:

Ok… Only 21 hrs and 2 min to go…

I can do this…

I can do this….

I can do this……

I CAN DO THIS…. — MC DC (Sidharth) (@Spidey889) April 3, 2018

Thank you so much omg I’m literally in bits 😂😂😍🎉 — Spider Man (@SpiderMan_PS4_) April 3, 2018

Heeeeellllll yeah let’s gooooooooo ooo — Sasuke Uchiha (@SasukeU38017074) April 3, 2018

We here at ComicBook are all over this news and we can’t wait to see exactly when we can get our hands on this title. From everything we’ve seen so far, this definitely looks like a game worth getting and worth holding onto.

Unfortunately we still don’t know a whole lot about what the story will have to offer Marvel fans, though we know that there will be a heavy emphasis on not just playing the suited up character but Peter Parker himself as well. Having that dualistic aspect is a promising take on the upcoming game, adding even more to the experience while creating a more relatable way for players to fully immerse themselves within this world.

As we covered in our previous story from earlier today, we also learned that there will be several different options for players to choose from as far as what kind of path they will take. In addition to that, there’s even a suit crafting mechanic in-game for Spidey fans to really dive deep into. The crafting is definitely a nice touch and will only aid the latest game in adding to its replayability. Being able to pick and choose a play style will be huge, we’re definitely crossing our fingers for a June release!