Splatoon 2’s New EU Splatfest Asking The Burning Questions – It’s The Battle Of The Breaskfasts

Nintendo’s Splatoon 2 has had some pretty hilarious battles in the past – condiments, toilet paper rolls, mythical creatures; there is no limit. The latest Splatfast to occur is arguably the most important – it’s the Battle of the Breakfasts. To fight for the holiest of holy causes, make sure to log-in when the event begins (clearly ‘Warm’ will be the winner, come on).

The latest Splatfast will kick off on Saturday, Novemeber 4th, at 16:00 CET. No word yet on what the next one in store is for the NA region, the Breakfast battle this time is one only European fighters must face. Fight well, our friends. Fight for our bacon.

The event itself centers around “warm” vs “cold” breakfast. The warm side features delectible eggs, bacon, and pretty much any delicious breakfast foods you can image that are served warm and toasty. The cold is the, OK – more healthy, fruits, non-toasted breads, and cereal camp. But eggs! Think of the eggs!

Splatoon 2 players must choose a side and fight for the glory! It’s a PvP event for the ages. Each side represents the T-shirt of their cause and will battle it out to earn in-game currency known as Super Sea Snails that allow for Splatfest participants to cash them in for clothing perks to make their game even meaner. The losers still get a participation award, but winners get to say that they won and get more goodies. What’s a little healthy competition among friends?

Splatoon 2 is now available for the Nintendo Switch:

“Two years have passed since the original Splatoon game was released, and two years have also passed in Inkopolis! So expect a fresh wave of fashion, not to mention new weapons and gear. Dual wield the new Splat Dualies or stick to mainstays like chargers and rollers, which have been remixed with new strategic possibilities. As always, Turf War is the favored sport among Inklings, but they also dig ranked battles, taking down Octarians in a robust single-player campaign, and battling enemy Salmonids in one dangerous part-time job! No matter which way you play, splat at home or on-the-go with Nintendo Switch. Staying fresh never felt so good.”