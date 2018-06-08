Spyro Reignited Trilogy Key Art Revealed

Activision and Toys For Bob developer have released ample gameplay footage of Spyro Reignited Trilogy to get fans of the purple dragon beyond excited for this September. But the pair haven’t divulged the game’s key art. That recently changed though.

This morning, the game’s official Twitter account tweeted the following tweet finally revealing the official key art for the title:

Spyro is coming with full wings blazing! Look at the new cover art for the Spyro Reignited Trilogy coming September 21, 2018. #UnleashTheDragon pic.twitter.com/cIQgF9aDOA — Spyro (@SpyroTheDragon) June 8, 2018

As you can see, Spyro looks almost unrecognizable due to his major graphical overhaul. However, while the game’s presentation has been overhauled, Spyro’s bold attitude remains untouched.

Whether this will be the cover art for the game isn’t quite clear. Sometimes box art is different from the key art, but sometimes the two overlap. The key art would certainly fit right on retail copies of the game, and checks all the shelf-marketing boxes.

Being some of the most passionate fans in the industry, Spyro fans have mostly responded with elation, though there is some critique as well.

This art is fantastic! … One critique tho. Ripto looks a tad bit off. Mainly the head being way too big compared to the body. Besides that I can get use to everything else like the different eyes and very very large horn. pic.twitter.com/kBCJpTvGDs — Voks (@VoyakiloidMai) June 8, 2018

WHAT HAVE YOU DONE TO RIPTO LMAOO pic.twitter.com/yq1DnZZ0Of — Griffin Gnoob (@Noobface) June 8, 2018

that artwork is fire, very faithful to the originals I couldn’t be any happier with this — Shane (@FourScore64) June 8, 2018

@ToysForBob Gnasty Gnorc, Ripto, and the Sorcereress designs are way better than I imagined!! You all are doing a beautiful job! 😁👍 — Crimson (@ArmorCrimson) June 8, 2018

EVERYTHING IS LOOKING SO GOOD! All the bosses look so intimidating! 😦

Now I can relive the anxiety I had as a child. — Buddy🗡 (@TbWolfheart) June 8, 2018

Spyro Reignited Trilogy is in development for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, slated to release on September 21st for $39.99 USD.

In other recent and related news, the game received new gameplay footage last week, featuring sheep on fire and Spyro doing what he does best: ramming things.