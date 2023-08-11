Stalker 2 Release Date Potentially Leaked

The Stalker 2 release date may have just been leaked by a retailer. Right now, the game is officially slated to release sometime this year, but when exactly it will come to PC, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X has not been detailed. However, someone may have spilled the beans on developer GSC Game World. The leak comes the way of the Plaion/Koch Media Store, who claim the game is coming out on December 1.

Some think this is a placeholder, but this is unlikely. If it was a placeholder, it would almost certainly be December 31, which is the common placeholder date for that month. Further, December 1 is a Friday, the most common day for major video game releases. In other words, everything checks out.

As for GSC Game World, it's not commented on the leak in any capacity, nor has the retailer that leaked the information. If either or both of these things change, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, take everything here with a grain of salt. This is a leak, not official information.

Plaion/Koch Media Store has listed S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl for December 1st 2023 release.



This is most likely accurate as other titles have placeholder dates of December 31st 2023, They have previously leaked dates including Darksiders 2 for Nintendo Switch. pic.twitter.com/GxxCsdFyEo — Andrew Marmo (@the_marmolade) August 11, 2023

Stalker 2 will release via Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC whenever it ends up dropping. Officially, it's slated for a "2023" release. As a timed exclusive, the expectation is it will come to PS5 sometime in 2024.

"Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl is a brand-new entry in the legendary series, enjoyed by millions of players worldwide," reads an official blurb about the game. "The unique combination of first-person shooter, immersive sim, and horror is back. With unprecedented scale, advanced graphics, freedom of choices, and the thickest atmosphere of a deadly adventure, it's going to be the ultimate S.T.A.L.K.E.R. experience. Welcome to The Zone-an area of exclusion around the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant. Full of radiation, mutants, and anomalies, it keeps drawing adventurers from beyond the perimeter. Bounty hunters dwell deep into the Zone, driven by its treasures and mysteries. These people are known as stalkers. Are you ready to become one of them?"