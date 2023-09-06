Starfield Launch: Here's How to Get a Deal On An Xbox Series X at GameStop

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Starfield is here, and it plays best on an Xbox Series X. If you need one, GameStop has a trade-in deal going.

Bethesda's Starfield RPG has been described as "Skyrim in Space", which explains why its one of the most highly anticipated games of the new console generation. The wait officially ends today, September 6th, 2023. Indeed, Starfield is now out in the wild, and many gamers out there might be wondering whether or not they should pick up an Xbox Series X|S to play it. If you are one of those gamers, GameStop has a deal that you might want to take advantage of.

Naturally, Starfield will run at its best on the more powerful Xbox Series X, and GameStop is offering an additional $50 in credit towards an XSX when you trade in any console. So, with the trade-in and bonus, you should be able to take a significant chunk out of the price of that Xbox Series X. All you need to do is bring any console to your nearest GameStop for a trade-in before September 16th to score the additional credit.

As for the game itself, you can order Starfield in a standard edition, Premium Edition, Premium Upgrade Edition, and Constellation Edition here at GameStop, or pick it up in the store when you get your new Xbox Series X. If you're lucky enough to find the Consellation Edition, it will come with the following items:

Starfield Base Game

Shattered Space Story Expansion (upon release)

Constellation Skin Pack: Equinox Laser Rifle, Spacesuit, Helmet and Boost Pack

Access to Starfield Digital Artbook & Original Soundtrack

Steelbook Display Case

Constellation Patch

Starfield Chronomark Watch and Case

Credit Stick with Laser-Etched Game Code

Starfield Review

ComicBook's Tanner Dedmon gave Starfield a 4 out of 5 and although there were some notable issues, it didn't stop him from praising the game: "My opinion of Starfield is overall high despite what the many criticisms outlined here might suggest. It's a Bethesda RPG, and even Bethesda's middling options blow competitors out of the water when it comes to choice and freedom, so Starfield was always going to be a success. Whether it's enough of a success to uplift Xbox and make someone buy a new console is another discussion, but Starfield itself is perfectly competent and – dare I say it – fun, and even the most frustrating moments were unable to deter me from wanting more."

