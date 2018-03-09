Sushi Striker Comes to Nintendo Switch and 3DS June 8

During this afternoon’s Nintendo Direct it was revealed that Sushi Striker: The Way of the Sushido will be launching on Nintendo 3DS and, surprise, Nintendo Switch on June 8. Check out the trailer from last year’s E3 presentation above.

“Originally announced for Nintendo 3DS at last year’s E3, Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido is also coming to Nintendo Switch! The action puzzle game finds players devouring conveyor-belt sushi, matching plates and then throwing them to defeat enemies. The basics are simple, but the gameplay is deep … and tasty! In the game’s multiplayer mode, players can even compete locally or online against other players in intense matches. Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido launches for both Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS on June 8.”

Believe it or not, this is one of my most anticipated games for the Switch or the 3DS right now. When it was revealed for the 3DS last year, I was hoping beyond hope that we would see some kind of demo or early release, but I was left waiting. If you’re a 3DS owner then this, Luigi’s Mansion and the new WarioWare all need to be on our radar. All of those games are quirky and teeming with life — just watch that trailer up top and tell me you’re not excited to get your hands on this!

One of the most exciting details covered in the Direct presentation today was the multiplayer mode. If you end up getting obsessed with this game (like I know I will), you’ll be able to leave the AI opponents behind and hop online to face other sushi-loving players. The video footage showed two Nintendo Switches going head-to-head for an online battle, but at the time we’re unsure whether the 3DS will be able to hop online for multiplayer battles as well. We’ll keep you guys updated on that.

We’ll have more Sushi Striker coverage for you all very soon! Stay tuned.

