Team Sonic Racing Revs Up With Official E3 2018 Trailer

Sega’s shifting gears for this week’s Electronic Entertainment Expo, putting a great deal of focus on Sonic the Hedgehog’s latest racing endeavor.

The publisher has just released a new gameplay trailer for Team Sonic Racing on the official Sonic the Hedgehog YouTube channel, and it looks to be just as fun as its last racing effort, Sonic and All Stars Racing Transformed, which debuted back in 2012. You can see the trailer above.

The trailer features a mixture of cinematics and actual gameplay from the Sumo Digital-produced game, which looks pretty sharp thus far. Though it exclusively focuses on Sonic characters and settings, it’s very well designed, and the racing looks as sharp as ever. Plus there are apparently team tactics this time around, as you can work with fellow drivers in an attempt to secure a victory, using boost when it counts, along with power-ups and pads that will help give you the advantage.

“For fans that are just getting up to speed, Team Sonic Racing combines the best elements of arcade and fast-paced competitive style racing with nostalgic characters and environments from across the Sonic Universe. Play solo or with up to 12 drivers online as Sonic, Shadow, Tails and other beloved characters in thrilling single and multiplayer game modes, including Grand Prix, Time Trial, Team Adventure. Throughout the race, players will be able to utilize various team mechanics including Item Transfer, Slingshot, Skim Boost and more to assist your teammates throughout the race to secure your spot atop the podium while having the option to customize their vehicle to suite their racing style,” the company noted in its press release.

Also, if that music sounds familiar, it’s because it was produced by Crush 40, who have made some great Sonic tunes over the years. They definitely fit into the mantra of what Team Sonic Racing is all about.

Sega has noted that the game will be playable all week long at its E3 booth, so those of you that are in the mood to see how you fare against Shadow the Hedgehog can do so. We’ll bring you hands-on impressions soon.

Team Sonic Racing releases this winter for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.