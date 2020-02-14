‘Team Sonic Racing’ Officially Delayed To 2019

Earlier this month, we reported that Team Sonic Racing, Sega's revved-up follow-up to Sonic and All-Stars Racing Transformed, could possibly be delayed, due to the fact that we haven't heard too much about the game as of late. Now it's official, though -- it's going to spend a little bit longer in the garage.

Sega has confirmed via the Sonic the Hedgehog Twitter account that the racing game won't make it in time for this holiday season. In fact, it's also going to miss out on the winter and most of spring 2019 as well, slotted for a release on May 21, 2019.

You can see the tweet below, where the team talks about the delay hurting a little bit, but quality certainly counts for something.

Hey guys! To make Team Sonic Racing the best game it can be, we’re giving the team extra time to work on it. Our new release date is May 21, 2019.



We know delays are no fun, but quality matters most. Thanks for your patience – we’ve got more to show you for TSR very soon! — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) October 25, 2018

While some fans were bummed by the news -- and this leaves Sega without a key Sonic the Hedgehog release for the holiday season -- it's sure to pay off in the long run. And a May 2019 release guarantees that it'll avoid the huge amount of games coming in the early part of the season, including Anthem and potentially Crackdown 3.

But at least Sega has other releases that it can lead on featuring the speedy little hero. Last year's Sonic Forces is still a pretty fun platformer for those of you seeking such a thing; and Sonic Mania Plus, which came out earlier this year, is an improved version of last year's 16-bit style platformer, complete with new modes, characters and so much more. Plus it's reasonably priced at just $30, which is perfect for a stocking stuffer.

Sega is likely to roll out more promotion for Team Sonic Racing as the new year rolls around, introducing more racers into the mix and providing more gameplay so we can see just how well it compares to Transformed, as well as what the developers at Sumo Digital may be improving this time around. We'll find out in just a matter of months!

Team Sonic Racing is set to release on May 21 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.