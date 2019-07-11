Riot Explains How Mana Generation Works in Teamfight Tactics

Teamfight Tactics players have likely figured out their own strategies for team compositions and item combinations at this point since the game mode has been out for a while, but there are still some lingering questions about various mechanics. Some of those might deal with mana generation, the all important mechanic that allows champions to use their abilities and makes it so that Pyke can stun your team for an entire round when equipped with the right items. We knew previously that maxing your mana pool lets you use an ability and that you can gain mana from attacking or being attacked, and thanks to an explanation from Riot Games, we know the finer details of how mana regeneration works.

Adam “RiotAfic” Cohen took to Twitter to address the topic with an explanation that’ll likely clear up a few questions about how mana works in Teamfight Tactics. Attacking and being attacked will change how much mana you generate, but it’s not the only factor. Depending on what star level your champion is and whether you have units that are sorcerers or elementalists, your mana gains will also differ.

Cohen’s tweets below break down Teamfight Tactics’ mana generation details by the numbers so that you can strategize even more efficiently with your comps and builds.

Some TFT mana generation info:

2 things generate mana, auto attacking and taking damage.

Auto attack mana is capped at 10

1 star units on average generate less than 10 mana (minimum of 6)

2 and 3 star units generally always hit the cap

sorc/ele generate 2x mana (cap of 20) — Adam Cohen (@RiotAfic) July 9, 2019

Mana from taking damage is pre-mitigated damage, capped at 50 per damage source.

Since it is pre-mitigated damage, things like knight/noble bonus maintain same mana generation rate while increasing survivability (DAC is solely based off of damage received) — Adam Cohen (@RiotAfic) July 9, 2019

For Teamfight Tactics players who have been more dedicated to fine-tuning their strategies than more casual players would be, it’d be wise to soak in as much of this type of information as you can before the next patch releases. That update, Patch 9.14, is the one that’s scheduled to add a ranked mode to Teamfight Tactics barring any issues that would prevent that from happening. The update is also planned to come out a week later than usual which is why League players haven’t been graced with the patch today like they would in a normal two-week cycle.