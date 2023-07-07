The DC Deck-Building Game Reveals Flashpoint Crossover Expansion

The Justice League Dark DC Deck-Building Game expansion has cruised past its Kickstarter goal and is steadily unlocking new stretch goals, but Cryptozoic Entertainment is also revealing even more to get excited about. Cryptozoic has revealed the Crossover Pack 10, which will be based on none other than Flashpoint. The Flashpoint Crossover Pack will operate like other Crossover packs in the line and can be added to any DC Deck-Building Game base game. The artwork will be pulled from the comics, and the set also introduces overpowered Alternate Timeline-Up cards. While we wait for a more detailed update on the new mechanics and cards, you can find the first look at the Flashpoint Crossover Pack 10 below, and the campaign can be found here.

The campaign also had a few other noteworthy updates, starting with the unlocking of the social media stretch goal. All backers who pledge for the Justice League Dark campaign will get a Black Adam oversized Super-Villain Character card, which is a Kickstarter Exclusive. Once during each of his turns, you may discard any number of cards from your hand with a combined cost of 4 or greater, and if you do, you gain the top card of the main deck.

(Photo: Cryptozoic Entertainment)

A few other things have been unlocked too, including the Zach Zatara card for Justice League Dark. There's also been foil added to the box and oversized characters in the Rivals – Shazam! Vs. Black Adam. Hourman will be next up to join the fight as part of the Crossover Crisis expansion, which allows you to put up to 5 cards with cost 0 from your discard pile into your hand. Then you draw a card.

If you haven't checked out the campaign yet, here's a rundown of everything that's currently available and in the mix. In the Justice League Dark set you'll be attempting to seal the threats of magical Super-Villains and transform your cards into more powerful forms, and you'll do this through Sealing cards and Transforming. Sealing cards will add to your score at the end of the game, and some cards have special Seal bonuses. Meanwhile, some cards will have Transform requirements, which will net you other cards and bonuses once unlocked.

The Shazam! Vs. Black Adam Rivals set has players taking on the role of Shazam and Black Adam, and your goal is to defeat your opponent three times. Each time a character is defeated, they gain new abilities and become more difficult to beat, and Confrontation, Block, and Weakness Cards also help keep things lively. Next is the Legion of Doom Expansion, which includes 13 villains that can be combined with any of the villains from the other DC Deck-Building Games. That's followed by Rebirth One-Shots, which will expand the cooperative-themed Rebirth stand-alone game.

Those packs include Cry For Justice and Time Heist. Cry For Justice features Green Arrow and Black Canary and adds 6 signature cards and 9 standard cards. Time Heist then adds The Atom and Vixen, as well as standard and signature cards just like Cry For Justice. Rounding things out is the Crossover Crisis 1, an expansion that adds JSA Characters, impossible Mode super-villains, and Crisis Cards. There's also a new Golden Age Crisis mode, which activates additional challengers as more Super-Villains are defeated.

There are a few Kickstarter Exclusives, including a special Exclusive Raymond Gay cover and a Rivals Shazam! Vs Black Adam playmat. The Street Goals are also plentiful, and so far the Justice League Dark set has unlocked new Promo cards, a new expansion, foil on the box, a Kickstarter Oversized Character, a Kickstarter Nemesis card, and more. You can find the full campaign for Justice League Dark right here.

