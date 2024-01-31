The Finals Update 1.6 Live, Patch Notes Revealed

The Finals on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S has a new update available to download.

Alongside the Season 1 Event dubbed Steal the Spotlight, a new update for The Finals is live alongside patch notes that reveal and detail everything this update does. The update, titled Update 1.6.0, is a mid-season update, and perhaps most notably it replaces Solo Bank It with the aforementioned event. Meanwhile, the patch notes also reveal major changes to Recon Senses, as well as close-ranged aim assistance. Players can now also change their loadout in the lobby before any given match starts.

While we know everything the update does, courtesy of the patch notes -- which can be seen below alongside a new trailer for the update -- we do not have any information on the file size of the update on PC, PS5, or Xbox Series X|S. In other words, we have minimal insight to offer on how long it may take to download. All we can note is there is minimal new content, which should keep the file size down.

PATCH NOTES

Balance Changes

Gadgets

Dome Shield



Dome Shields will now use squad colors if the 'Use Enemy Squad Colors' setting is enabled



Vanishing Bomb



Increased the invisibility interrupt grace period for teammates from 0.65s to 0.8s (+)





Increased the invisibility interrupt grace period for the player from 0s to 0.35s (+)





Increased the duration of Vanishing Bomb invisibility on teammates from 5s to 6s (+)



Zipline



Improved placement validation for ziplines, making them easier to deploy

Maps

Las Vegas



General





Added some cover to the side of kitchen trolleys to make them easier to use







Replaced the zipline between Eastwood and Decora with a jump pad







Moved various cover pieces to avoid gaps in cover







Moved various chairs to make traversal easier







Removed Turrets & Tripwires map variant in Quick Cash, Bank It, Tournament, and Ranked Tournament modes while we fix various bugs and re-evaluate the gameplay design





Argon Casino





Removed some of the monitors in the casino so some doors are easier to see







Added an extra door to make traversal easier







Updated some Vault spawn locations and added cover to some of them





Eastwood Casino





Updated exit points on various ziplines to make it easier to access rooftops







Added decals to some windows to make the glass more visible







Rearranged the aircon units to create more cover on the roof







Adjusted the position of some cashout locations





Glamora Casino





Removed some chairs so it's easier to jump in and out of cashier booths







Removed some chairs and railings in the theatre to make traversal easier







Various other small fixes and balance tweaks

Specializations

Mesh Shield



The Mesh Shield will now use squad colors if the 'Use Enemy Squad Colors' setting is enabled



Recon Senses



Added a range limit to Recon Senses set to 30m. Players outside of this range will not be detected





Players detected by Recon Senses will now see 'Detected' warning text on their HUD Dev Note: Recon Senses have become much more common in the meta than we intended and can cause confusion for some newer players. The reduction in range and the warning given to detected players will bring the ability's power back in line with other Specializations

Content and Bug Fixes