The Finals Update 1.6 Live, Patch Notes Revealed
The Finals on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S has a new update available to download.
Alongside the Season 1 Event dubbed Steal the Spotlight, a new update for The Finals is live alongside patch notes that reveal and detail everything this update does. The update, titled Update 1.6.0, is a mid-season update, and perhaps most notably it replaces Solo Bank It with the aforementioned event. Meanwhile, the patch notes also reveal major changes to Recon Senses, as well as close-ranged aim assistance. Players can now also change their loadout in the lobby before any given match starts.
While we know everything the update does, courtesy of the patch notes -- which can be seen below alongside a new trailer for the update -- we do not have any information on the file size of the update on PC, PS5, or Xbox Series X|S. In other words, we have minimal insight to offer on how long it may take to download. All we can note is there is minimal new content, which should keep the file size down.
PATCH NOTES
Balance Changes
Gadgets
Dome Shield
Dome Shields will now use squad colors if the 'Use Enemy Squad Colors' setting is enabled
Vanishing Bomb
Increased the invisibility interrupt grace period for teammates from 0.65s to 0.8s (+)
Increased the invisibility interrupt grace period for the player from 0s to 0.35s (+)
Increased the duration of Vanishing Bomb invisibility on teammates from 5s to 6s (+)
Zipline
Improved placement validation for ziplines, making them easier to deploy
Maps
Las Vegas
General
Added some cover to the side of kitchen trolleys to make them easier to use
Replaced the zipline between Eastwood and Decora with a jump pad
Moved various cover pieces to avoid gaps in cover
Moved various chairs to make traversal easier
Removed Turrets & Tripwires map variant in Quick Cash, Bank It, Tournament, and Ranked Tournament modes while we fix various bugs and re-evaluate the gameplay design
Argon Casino
Removed some of the monitors in the casino so some doors are easier to see
Added an extra door to make traversal easier
Updated some Vault spawn locations and added cover to some of them
Eastwood Casino
Updated exit points on various ziplines to make it easier to access rooftops
Added decals to some windows to make the glass more visible
Rearranged the aircon units to create more cover on the roof
Adjusted the position of some cashout locations
Glamora Casino
Removed some chairs so it's easier to jump in and out of cashier booths
Removed some chairs and railings in the theatre to make traversal easier
Various other small fixes and balance tweaks
Specializations
Mesh Shield
The Mesh Shield will now use squad colors if the 'Use Enemy Squad Colors' setting is enabled
Recon Senses
Added a range limit to Recon Senses set to 30m. Players outside of this range will not be detected
-
Players detected by Recon Senses will now see 'Detected' warning text on their HUD
Dev Note: Recon Senses have become much more common in the meta than we intended and can cause confusion for some newer players. The reduction in range and the warning given to detected players will bring the ability's power back in line with other Specializations
Content and Bug Fixes
Animation
Fixed some small issues with the LH1 reload and Goo Gun inspect animations
Updated reload animations when aiming down sights to add slightly more movement to them
Audio
Updated footstep audio and mix for the player, teammates, and enemies
Dev note: It should now be clearer for players to tell friendly players apart from enemies and their own footsteps
Fixed an issue where the spawn sound effect could be cut off when respawning
Updated various VO lines
Various VO bug fixes
Career Rank
Added 10 more levels to the Career Rank along with additional rewards. Max rank is now 50.
Characters
Fixed an issue where characters could have their legs bent backward on some screens
Controller
Added Gyro aiming options for PS5 DualSense and PS4 DualShock controllers
Fixed an issue with aim assistance sensitivity reduction that caused almost no sensitivity reduction to be applied to targets closer to the player than 20m
Reduced input latency on PS5
Emotes
Fixed an issue that prevented the player emoting while crouched
Gadgets
Defibrillators
Fixed an issue where player statues could not be targeted for revives when lying in foliage
Fixed an issue where player statues could not be targeted for revives when carried
Fixed various issues with placement distances on deployable Gadgets
Fixed an issue where turret parts could collide with each other, causing strange behavior when placed on barrels
Game Modes
General
Added 'Steal the Spotlight' event mode
Added the ability for players to customize their contestant Loadout for all Weapons, Gadgets, and Specializations during the match lobby at the start of each match in all game modes
Ranked Tournament
-
Lowered the number of rounds required to play Ranked Tournament from 60 to 45 (-)
Dev note: With the improvements we've made to fair play and banning, the threshold required to enter Ranked Tournaments doesn't need to be quite so high.
Solo Bank It
Disabled the experimental Solo Bank It mode
Maps
Monaco
Made night and night storm weather conditions slightly less dark on Monaco for OLEDs
Tweaked LOD settings on some trees in Monaco to reduce popping on low settings
Movement
Fixed an issue where players could become stuck in encroached spaces
Fixed an issue where players would fail wall jumps if they pressed and held jump too early in a vault sequence
Fixed an issue where the player would cancel a slide if aiming down sights was triggered from toggled crouch
Security
Made various improvements to security and cheat detection
Settings
Increased default FOV from 71 to 81 (new installations only)
UI
Added Career Rank screen where players can see rewards earned by gaining rank
Added new tournament overview screen to tournament modes
Added additional item tutorial videos for the following items:
APS Turret
Gas Grenade
Glitch Grenade
Glitch Trap
Goo Gun
Motion Sensor
Pyro Grenade
Smoke Grenade
Sonar Grenade
Thermal Vision
Added new Event Contracts to the Contracts screen
Updated the size of ranked icons
Fixed wrapping issues on Contracts during the end-of-round sequence
Decreased duration of Vault objective markers on round start
Made various improvements to contextual ping accuracy, making them more accurate
Various bug fixes to the UI
VFX
Added new impact effects when friendly players shoot each other, instead of the coin effects, as this could cause confusion for players
Updated collision on coin death effects to reduce the number of coins that can fall through floors
Various polish improvements to coin death effects
Optimization pass on the gas canister explosion effects
Weapons
Increased the size of various grenade projectiles, to make them easier to see in combat
Fixed some issues where AoE damage could be wrongly invalidated, causing no damage to be done
Fixed an exploit where melee weapons could be swung faster than intended
Fixed an issue that prevented C4 and Mines from being picked up when placed on a throwable object that had been picked up