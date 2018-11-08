‘The Witcher’ Fan Art Sees Henry Cavill as Geralt in a New Light

We saw our first look at Henry Cavill as Geralt in the upcoming The Witcher Netflix adaptation earlier this month but some fans were having a difficult time seeing the man beyond Man of Steel. For those that just can’t picture him as the Witcher himself, there’s always nifty fan art to help us through the day.

The below fan art comes from Jakub Maslowki, a graphic designer with a penchant for creating images of heroes. With Cavill being most notable for his role as Superman in the Man of Steel movie, it was only natural that this talented artist dip that creativity into the pool of The Witcher.

Another well-known artist also put his spin on the big reveal, adding a more gruff look to the character we know and love. You can check out BossLogic’s new take on Cavill’s Geralt below:

The video at the top of the article shows off a bare-faced Geralt looking less weathered than we know him from the games. Since the upcoming Netflix series is reportedly based on the books and set in a time years before the third game, it’s understandable that Geralt would look younger with a fresher face. Plus his hatred for facial hair was wildly known in the original novels.

Still, it was a shock to many, and the above fan art from BossLogic definitely lessens the blow for those confused by the apparent makeup test. Since the first season will be a younger Geralt, BossLogic even captioned his art with “Season 2” in order to set his own piece ahead of the current status of the Netflix adaptation.

It’s hard to judge Cavill’s Geralt off of a simple makeup test video, because context can be key. CGI, the right environment setting, makeup, lighting; these are all things we can’t properly see in such a simple teaser video. Who knows? The Man of Steel star could wind up being the perfect witcher! We won’t know until we see a fully stylized trailer.

The Witcher Netflix series is currently without a release date, though it is slated for some point next year. For more details on the upcoming series, such as the most recent casting reveals, fan art, theories, and more, you can check out our further coverage here.

