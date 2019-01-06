Henry Cavill Hypes Up ‘The Witcher’ With a Snow Day

It looks like Henry Cavill isn’t letting nasty weather get in the way of his role in Netflix’s The Witcher.

In a recent post on Instagram, Cavill shared a photo of himself and his car, both of which can be seen in a snowy day in Hungary. As Cavill explained in the caption, he wasn’t about to let “a little slippery hill” stop him from going to the gym that day, because he wants to bring “the best live-action Witcher possible” to fans.

The photo, which has received over one million likes on Instagram, showcases just the latest example of Cavill’s dedication to The Witcher. The upcoming live-action series will see Cavill starring as Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter who joins forces with a powerful sorceress and a young princess.

While the first look at Cavill in costume was met with some backlash from fans, those tied to the project have hinted that the reaction will probably be positive when the series debuts.

“I’m, of course, satisfied.” producer Tomasz Baginski explained in a recent interview. “The audience will love him.”

“You will see on the screen [why Cavill is good for the role],” Baginski added. “Now my lips are sealed. Henry Cavill is a big, strong guy, I will not mess with him.”

“People have a right to judge.” Baginski said in response to the backlash. “We get money also because we’re exposed to such critique. If someone feels better because they declared on the Internet that they don’t like some casting choice, it paradoxically means that we’re doing our job well. We are supposed to provide entertainment to people, so if for someone such entertainment is slipping out their tongue on the Internet, then cool. I understand that fans have their own imaginations, but everyone, that will play in the series, came through a thick sieve of castings.”

The Witcher is expected to debut sometime in 2019 on Netflix.