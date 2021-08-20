Rome: Total War Gets a Board Game Adaptation

✖

The popular strategy game Rome: Total War is getting a board game adaptation. PSC Games has announced plans to publish a board game adaptation of the popular PC video game that follows Rome's military exploits over nearly two centuries. PSC will launch a Kickstarter to fund the project later this year. The board game will replicate many of the features of the original video game, including a balance between military maneuvering and economics. “It’s an empire-building wargame with an economic engine,” PSC head Will Townshend told Wargamer.com earlier this week. “But the emphasis is on, as in the videogame, building armies and beating the shit out of your opponents.”

You can check out PSC's announcement of the game, along with a first look at the box art, below:

We are extremely happy to announce that we are teaming up with @SEGA and @CAGames to create a board game based on the world-renowned video game, @totalwar: ROME. Sign up to the Total War: Rome: The Board Game e-mail list to find out more - https://t.co/nEzgfmNzTF pic.twitter.com/vhFoyc2H2y — PSC Games (@PSCGamesUK) August 10, 2021

Rome: Total War was originally released back in 2004 as part of the Total War series of games. The game had two distinct modes - a realtime battle simulator where you gave your armies commands in real time and reacted to enemy movements, and a turn-based mode focused on empire-building. Several expansions were released, one that added new factions like the Huns, Vandals, and Goths as well as a new religion mechanic, as well as an expansion that added a campaign following Alexander the Great's rise.

Rome: Total War received widespread acclaim during its initial release and is still considered to be one of the best strategy games of all time. A sequel was released in 2013, and mobile versions were released in 2018. Feral Interactive also released an extensive remaster of the game earlier this year.

More details about the Rome: Total War board game is expected to be released next week. A Kickstarter for the game will be launched later this year.