Twin Peaks Co-Creator Consulted on The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening

The co-creator of Twin Peaks has revealed he has consulted on the development of The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening. The Zelda franchise is one of the most beloved out there in gaming. It has captured the hearts of gamers for decades thanks to its charming themes of exploration, beautiful worlds, captivating characters, and so on. In fact, several entries in the franchise are widely regarded as some of the best games of all-time, including the last game in the series, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Nintendo has managed to stay incredibly consistent and wears its inspirations on its sleeves. Shortly after the announcement of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (before it had a title), it was noted that the team was inspired by Red Dead Redemption 2 and it seems like we'll see where that influence lies when that game releases later this week.

With all of that said, The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening found influence in a totally different medium and type of story. The game was influenced by Twin Peaks, David Lynch's incredibly surreal, off-putting mystery set in a small town in Washington. This has been noted time and time again for years, but many thought the buck stopped at Nintendo just taking careful notes from the game. Turns out, it goes much deeper than that. Twin Peaks co-creator Mark Frost revealed very casually on Twitter today that he consulted on the game, giving Nintendo ideas for the game, but never actually played it himself.

Anybody ever play this? I met with them about it and gave them some ideas, never tried it myself. https://t.co/bjtzbdVg4W — Mark Frost (@mfrost11) May 9, 2023

He more or less acts like he's totally unaware of the game's status and hilariously asks if anyone has ever played it. With that said, everyone rushed into his replies to try and get clarity on what his role on The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening was. As of right now, Frost has yet to say anything further, but hopefully he will elaborate soon.

