How to Watch Ubisoft’s E3 Conference

Following conferences from Microsoft and Bethesda, Ubisoft is the next major publisher who’s preparing to take the stage in Los Angeles for its E3 presentation. Ubisoft has a vast catalog of tried and true series like Far Cry, Assassin’s Creed, and the Rainbow Six games, and many of its fans are hoping to see news on those fronts during the show. There’s always the chance that we’ll see some surprises as well, and judging from some leaks and hints that we’ve seen in the past, it’s looking like there’s a strong possibility of that happening.

Ubisoft’s press conference is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. PT, and it’ll be streamed through the usual platforms such as Twitch, Mixer, and of course YouTube. You can always watch it through Ubisoft’s site, and for the sake of convenience, the YouTube stream has been embedded below so that you don’t have to leave at all and can just watch it here. The pre-show will be underway before the conference starts, but you can check back in starting at 1 p.m. to be there in time for the big reveals.

As for what we’ll see during the event, we know we’ll at least be given some news on Watch Dogs Legion. It’s a new game in the Watch Dogs universe that wasn’t a very well-kept secret thanks to numerous leaks, but Ubisoft confirmed it to be real not long ago and said we’d see more of it during E3. There’s been talk of playing as any NPC that you find which Ubisoft seemed to have hinted at as well in its teasers, but we’ll know for sure how accurate those leaked details are when the show starts.

Outside of that known reveal, there’s also talk of a new Rainbow Six game being shown off during the event. Past leaks have shown that a sports game called Roller Champions will supposedly be revealed during the event. A new Ubisoft subscription that appears to be called Ubisoft Pass Premium was also subjected to the leaks and looks like it’ll be giving subscribers a way to play Ubisoft’s many games through a recurring fee.

As always, there’s the chance that we’ll see something on a new Assassin’s Creed game or a Far Cry project even if they’re not slated for a release this year.

Whatever Ubisoft may have planned, you can tune into the livestream through the links above when the show starts at 1 p.m. PT.